Count begins on 1923 election, and assurances Dev won’t face death penalty

THE count for the 1923 General Election has begun, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, September 1 1923.

In West Cork, there are 15 candidates for five seats. The arrival and checking of the boxes at Central Hall, Academy Street, for the county’s largest constituency was completed at 4pm and the count then began. First preferences should be known late tonight.

The Cumann Na nGaedheal candidates, Prior, McCarthy and Connolly, are expected to do well.

In East Cork, there are five seats and ten candidates. Elected: Daly (Independent Labour), Hennessy (Cumann Na nGaedheal), Kent (Sinn Fein), Dineen (Farmers), O’Mahony (Cumann Na nGaedheal).

League of Nations

The Council of the League of Nations met at Geneva yesterday under the presidency of Viscount Ishii (Japan). Applications for membership to the League by the Irish Free State and Abyssinia were received.

The military, naval and aerial armaments of those countries are being reviewed. Members of the Irish delegation will reassemble in Geneva on September 3.

Meanwhile, President Cosgrave, Eoin MacNeill (Minister of Education) and Marquis McSwiney left Paris yesterday for Genoa en route to Bobbio, to attend the celebration in honour of St Columbanus. Desmond Fitzgerald (Minister of Foreign Affairs) remains in Paris. Asked what the Free State intends to do with Éamon de Valera, he said: “He may be interned, or it is possible he may be put on trial.”

He added that if de Valera was tried and found guilty, capital punishment would not be imposed.

Youths Larceny Charge

Edward Boyle, of Knapp’s Square, and James Morrison, of Hill Lane (off Pope’s Quay), were charged before District Justice Sullivan with breaking into the premises of Madden & Sons, Bridge Street.

Miss Lyons, of the Camden Hotel, stated that while looking through a window at about 6pm on August 26, she noticed a youth on a roof being handed some items before he pulled a boy out through a skylight. She noticed a sack on the roof and some parcels beside it.

Guard Peter Kenny stated he was on duty at Bridge Street and found on the roof items stolen from Madden’s, viz., three half pints of whiskey value £1; one half pint and three noggins of rum 16/8; seven tablets of soap 3/6; three boxes of polish 1/8, chocolate 6/3 and biscuits 1/

On the 30th, he went to the residence of Michael Boyle and arrested his son. Accused said, “I have nothing to say, but I am pleading guilty”. Guard Kenny then arrested James Morrison at his father’s house.

He said he only took a roll of biscuits and the chocolate.

The defendants were refused bail as both were out of gaol just a short time.

Cork Housing Schemes

Cork Corporation yesterday discussed disposal of the houses on the Wycherley site in College Road.

Alderman Coughlan advocated they be sold outright for £430. Cllr O’Sullivan queried the cost of erection. The Town Clerk replied each cost £800 roughly.

Chairman Ellis (deputy Lord Mayor) pointed out that part of this had been supplied by the State. Cllr Gamble did not agree with outright purchase, asking: “Was it for people who could put their hands in their pockets and take out £430 that these houses were built? You will have them coming along buying out the workingman.”

Cllr Mulligan advocated a deposit scheme whereby a house is secured on putting down an agreed deposit, £19 was suggested. Cllr Horgan pointed out that outright sale would supply the Corporation with finance for more schemes to help address the terrible housing difficulties. It would also spare purchasers interest payments and a much bigger overall total payment.

It was noted that the deposit/interest scheme would be on the £430 price, not the £800. Mr Gamble said that if it was on the latter, “you would get a house in Montenotte” (laughter). The discussion continued.

Tug-O’-War Battle

One of the most exciting features of the Army Athletic Week at Croke Park was the Tug-O’-War final between Cork and Kerry commands.

These two had eliminated all the other areas and at the close of Sunday’s contest about 5,000 people watched their final pulls, where better coaching and training won it for the Leesiders

The event is becoming very popular and rouses great enthusiasm, though I’m afraid the All-Ireland hurlers won’t bless the Tug-O’-War men - they left the hallowed turf badly cut up.

Poisoning Case

Yesterday evening, a man named McCarthy entered a public house on Grattan Street with his brother and called for a drink. On being supplied, he is said to have put some rat poison into it and drained his glass.

It became evident he was very ill and the publican, Frederick Crosse, administered a mixture of mustard and water. He was removed to the Mercy Hospital in the Corporation Ambulance and the latest report is that he is progressing favourably.