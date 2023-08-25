Five drown in fishing boat tragedy off Cork, and cyclists on footpaths fined

ALL five men on board drowned when a fishing boat full of mackerel got swamped off Cod Head in West Cork yesterday morning, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on August 25, 1923.

The vessel was proceeding from Coulagh Bay to Ballydonegan Bay near the Bull Rock lighthouse. Two of the dead were named Sullivan, one Harrington, one Healy and one Downing. Two were married and leave ten children. The greatest gloom has been cast over the locality. The boat was later picked up awash.

Cycling offenders in court

William O’Leary, James Twomey and Thomas Patterson were fined 6d each for cycling on the footpath at Rushbrooke, in Cobh District Court.

In another case, Lord Barrymore summoned John McGrath for rent arrears, and John Power, rent collector, testified that 17 months rent, amounting to £12 15s, was due.

Mrs McGrath, wife of defendant, said the house was in bad repair. Hubert Rolfe, for Lord Barrymore, said the house was repaired on July 10 under his supervision and in good sanitary condition.

A decree for the amount was granted, with the payment date extended to October 1. Costs were denied on account of the defendant’s financial position.

James Hammond was charged with obtaining money from the Unemployment Exchange by false pretences. He concealed that he was in receipt of a British Army pension and of benefits from St Coleman’s Health Insurance Society.

He pleaded guilty to a technical offence and was fined £2 and ordered to repay the amount he had obtained, £2 2s 2d.

Brother appointed to role

At Cork Corporation’s meeting yesterday, the Town Clerk read a letter of appreciation from Mrs Annie M. Galvin, from Victoria Road, on the vote of sympathy extended to her on the death of her son.

(Donal J. Galvin, City Solicitor, died aged 30 on August 8.)

Cllr O’Riordan proposed, and it was unanimously agreed, that Barry St John Galvin, Acting City Solicitor, and Donal’s younger brother, be permanently appointed to the position.

Mr Galvin acknowledged the honour conferred on him and said it was difficult for him to express his deep gratitude for the manner in which the Corporation had treated his mother and family on their recent bereavement.

Ad in the Echo on August 25, 1923

Munster Motor Association

The Executive Council of the Munster Motor Association (MMA) met at Princes Street, Mr R.H. Tilson in the chair.

Mr Harrington, secretary, visited many districts in the county since the last meeting and reported deep interest in the work of the association. Everywhere he was met with the query, “when are the roads going to be improved?”

Correspondence on this subject was then read and members are unanimously of the opinion that immediate steps should be taken on the matter. In other counties in the Free State, the roads are in good condition and quickly repaired when necessary. Such is not the case with Cork.

A lengthy discussion ensued, and it was agreed that a petition from owners of both mechanically propelled vehicles and horse- drawn vehicles be undertaken and forwarded to the Minister for Local Government.

A letter was read from the motor owners of Kilkenny on the feasibility of unity of action with the MMA. The secretary will respond. Mr Magennis, the auditor, then read his report showing a sound position in the matters of membership and finances.

That Vote of Yours

‘Tis Friday night again and you sit down and take up the Echo to acquaint yourself with the latest electioneering performances.

You discover all the would-be politicians are itching to make you happy and prosperous and still holding forth a treasury of promises in exchange for your vote. How very like the last time … and every other time. New wine, old bottles, that’s all.

You’ve been voting for other blokes for a lifetime, and somehow you have still to work just as hard for that little bit of money despite all their promises.

So, on this occasion you are going to play a card for yourself.

“What Does Cork Want?”

“What do Cork people want, and when they get that, what will they want next?” asked a Dublin acquaintance of mine recently,

He continued: “When great Corkmen were at the head of the army, they were killed. A Corkman presently presides over the Post Office and many of you want to replace him with a non-Corkman.

“A Corkman rules at the Viceregal Lodge, and Corkmen are his severest critics. Throughout every branch of the Government, Corkmen rule and still you go on treacherously.

“There is a strike at Woolworths in Cork. At Dublin and Limerick there is none. In Dublin I have seen labour leaders from every part of the country - including Cork - take their meals in Woolworths café! In every port in the Free State the grain porters are busy. In Cork they are not allowed to work.

Candidly, all I could answer him was: “There I leave you”.

“Huge Cork Enterprise”

18,000 Men Wanted : To witness the County Final between the Rockies and ‘Barrs on September 9.