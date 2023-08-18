Cork election candidates announced, and boy, 9, drowns in Lee tragedy

THE candidates for the forthcoming Dáil elections have been announced, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, August 18, 1912.

For Cork city, there are 5 seats and 13 candidates have lodged papers. They are: Cumann na nGaedheal: J.J. Walsh, and Professor O’Rahilly. Labour: Robert Day, Richard Anthony and Alderman W. Kenneally. Sinn Féin: Mary McSwiney, Fred Murray and Dr Con Lucey. Progressive Association: R.H. Beamish, and Anthony O’Shaughnessy. Farmers Union: Timothy Corcoran. Independents: Sir John Harley Scott and Captain Jeremiah Collins.

In an interesting late development, Mrs Collins-Powell, sister to the late General, withdrew her candidature for Cumann na nGaedheal in favour of Professor Alfred O’Rahilly of University College Cork.

Fatal Accident Yesterday

At about 4pm yesterday, a little boy named Nicholas Fulignati, aged nine and residing at 7, Kyle Street, was drowned in the Lee at the Water Street slip, opposite Fordsons.

It appears that, with another child, aged six, he was playing on the quayside when he slipped and fell in.

The Civic Guards were notified and immediately began a dragging operation. Shortly before 5pm, the body was recovered and conveyed to the North Infirmary where it is likely an inquest will be held.

Dock Strike Continues

The SS Ullstad, with 6,000 tons of maize on board, has been lying at Cobh for the past fortnight and has now been ordered away to a foreign port.

This is the fifth cargo of grain diverted from Cork, amounting in all to 23,000 tons. The direct loss in wages to the workers of Cork through the diversion of these vessels amounts to over £4,000.

The wages that would be earned in the milling and distribution of products would probably come to many times that.

Ad in the Echo on August 18, 1923

Mallow Bridge Delay

J.F. Crowley, Consulting Engineer to the Free State Government, met Barry Egan and T.P. Dowdall of the Cork Chamber of Commerce yesterday.

In relation to the bridge at Mallow, Mr Crowley said he reviewed progress with the resident engineer and the engineer to the contractors when passing through the town. It was true that President Cosgrave had said the bridge would be finished by September, but a number of substantial hindering factors had since arisen.

One of the piers had been maliciously damaged and was going to cost hundreds to put right.

A large crane had collapsed, killing one man and injuring another, and the loss of the crane had led to a complete change in the scheme of erection. Then there was the dockers’ strike, now running for over a month. It has paralysed the delivery of steel to the project.

The original programme provided for the erection of two spans per week with a total of ten completed by September 22.

Allowance of another week for the installation of decking would have taken the project to September 30, but that time frame is now lost owing to the factors mentioned and over which the contractors had no control.

Newsboys Excursion

Through the kindness of Captain Collins H.C., over 200 Cork newsboys were yesterday taken on an excursion down the river on his steamer the Aran to East Ferry. Starting at 11am in fine weather, they reached their destination in a little over an hour.

Having enjoyed the good things provided, the youngsters disported themselves to their hearts’ content in the way peculiar to juveniles before returning to the city. On their departure from the steamer, three resounding cheers went up for the gallant captain whose kindness to these poor boys is much appreciated.

Midleton Cottages

The Ministry of Local Government has approved repairs to labourers’ cottages, a meeting of Midleton Rural District Council. heard. The Clerk was directed to advertise for tenders.

Three applications were received for the position of rent collector, viz. John Barry, St. Mary’s Terrace, Midleton; Michael Scanlon, Castlemartyr; and Thomas Motherway, Mogeely. Mr Barry had no seconder, Mr Motherway received five votes and Mr Scanlon ten. Mr. Scanlon elected.

Mr Joyce, Clerk of the Works, visited Whitegate on July 17 to inspect the fountain and ram. He found the fountain has not been working for some years past. As for the ram, it was never known to work properly and has always been defective since constructed about 15 years ago. It is not at all sufficient to supply the village with water.

A sample of the water has been sent to a qualified analyst for testing.

Election Intrusion

Don’t you wish this General Election was over and done with? It is interfering with the normal routine which had just happily returned to us after an extended absence. We were beginning to enjoy our birthright again of social chatter, events and adventure. Some of us had, indeed, advanced to saluting the milkman and greeting the morning dew at the termination of a friendly after-tea visit.

And now this furious personality tournament has come along with its superfluity of superfine virtues and super-satanic vices flung from lip to lip until the average man trembles in confusion when contemplating the candidates.