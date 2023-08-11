Anger over lack of lifebelts as man drowns in Crosshaven 100 years ago

THE Coroner’s inquest took place yesterday at Crosshaven into the drowning of Michael Hourihan, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, August 11, 1923.

The one bright thing in the whole tragic episode was the splendid pluck of Jeremiah Mulcahy, whose brave efforts to save the young man were unavailing because there was not even a rope to help him.

That this tragedy could have been prevented is quite certain. As the solicitor for next of kin rightly said, it is extraordinary that in a popular seaside resort like Crosshaven, there is neither a lifebelt nor a lifeline to be had. That is the painful, disgraceful truth.

The jury, of course, made the usual recommendations, but these have been made so often before they are familiar to everyone. For at least 50 years these ghastly tragedies have been enacted at Crosshaven and other places without the least result.

Scores of men and boys, some on the very threshold of a promising life, have gone to their death in these seaside traps, and still the fatal road is kept clear for others to go the same way.

Countless juries have added riders to their verdicts, recommending simple, inexpensive measures of protection for the public, but they have been repeatedly ignored.

Is this to be another case of what’s everybody’s business is nobody’s business?

Silent Suburbia

At present, suburban life is a lonely affair. Youth and age alike have fled to the seashores, only homeless cats and neglected garden-beds abound where usually the flash of jazz frocks and the shaking of bobbed hair are features of the landscape.

In some places, country folk or town relations have taken over occupancy of the semi-detached villa and the gas cooker is in operation riotously through the long day. The aroma of toasted hog slices floats over the garden outside and overwhelms the scent of carnations and snapdragons.

But soon the lonely tram conductor will again resume acquaintanceship with the old familiar faces. Not precisely old, of course, they will be bright as before, but blotches of peeled surface will for a time take the place of “that school-girl complexion” he used to know.

Munster Motor Association

A meeting of the executive council of the Munster Motor Association was held at its offices on Prince’s Street, Cork.

Several matters of prime importance were dealt with. Among them, the deplorable condition of county roads, the dangerous condition of many bridges, and the large quantities of loose stones being left unrolled on suburban roads.

Many of the broken bridges were being partially repaired, but left without warning signs to show the extent of repairs.

The result was that motorists and other traffic were in constant danger of serious accident. Simple wooden barriers around unrepaired sections should be erected.

The following suburban roads call for immediate attention - Cork to Dunkettle, Ballyhooley Road, Commons Road, Victoria Cross.

The executive considered that local authorities could do much more in the matter of cutting and trimming hedges where it is obvious they present a danger.

The Association expressed gratitude to private landowners for acting promptly in this regard when approached.

Cork Cricket Match

A Sunday’s Well Tennis Club XI played a Douglas Golf Club XI in an exciting cricket match on Thursday which Douglas won by five runs. The Tennis Club was captained by Dr. J.J. Fitzgerald, who found some of his old form and contributed a useful innings. The teams were 102 all when the last man came in to bat for the Golf Club.

Kenmare Draghunt Success

Cork clubs repeated previous success at the well-attended and successful draghunt held at Kenmare last Sunday.

A total field of nearly 100 dogs were got underway by the starter. The course was a stiff one of eight miles and well calculated to test the capabilities of the dogs. Results:- 1st Fair Hill; 2nd Cahirciveen; 3rd Southern Harriers; 4th Southern Hunt.

Colour Bar Punishment

Two princes from Dahomey (West Africa) were ejected a few days ago from a Montmartre restaurant in Paris at the insistence of some Americans who objected to their colour. The action has resulted in the withdrawal by the police of the all-night licence of the establishment.