Poor drivers should engage a chauffeur, Echo reader fumes

CAN anything be done to regulate motor traffic on Patrick Street?

So asked a reader in a letter to the Echo 100 years ago today, on Saturday, August 4, 1923.

“Is it possible that inexperienced owner-drivers from the country regard the centre of the city as offering the same unobstructed free passage as country roads?” asked the reader, who signed off as ‘Dead Dog’.

“Crossing Patrick Street yesterday at 3.30pm, a motor dashed into the centre and, but that I jumped aside quickly, I would not be able to make this complaint.

“My dog, however, suffered the penalty. Needless to say, the car drove on - fortunately, I have the number.

“I ask you, Editor, have citizens paying heavy rates any protection from an unquestioned menace? Inexperienced drivers should either engage a chauffeur or drive through the city streets with a man bearing a red flag in front and an ambulance behind.”

Minister visits Cork

Joseph Whelehan, the government’s Assistant Minister of Industry, and K.C. Ferguson, Ireland’s Chief Industrial Officer, arrived in Cork by the first train from Dublin on Thursday.

They visited the Cork Spinning & Weaving Co. at Blackpool and had a long interview with its directors. In the afternoon, they visited Glanworth Woollen Mills.

Soviet Link to Ireland

A Reuter’s report from Riga states that the Soviet Government is actively endeavouring to establish relations with Irish industrial circles.

This is mainly for the purpose of organising a people’s bank in the Ukraine, which would serve as a medium for exchanging Irish manufactured products against Ukrainian products.

It is proposed that the administration of the bank be apportioned equally between Irish industrialists and Ukrainian and Soviet representatives. Mr. Rakvesky has been entrusted with conducting negotiations and is reported to attach great importance to the scheme.

Keeping of Pigs

At Cork Corporation’s meeting, Councillor Horgan proposed the confirmation of Health Committee recommendations in relation to the keeping of pigs. He said he supported the rearing of pigs as much as anyone, but if the Corporation was going to flout the recommendations of its own committee and Health Officer, it was reducing its by-laws to a farce. Members of the Corporation would not like to have pigs up to their own doors and other people were entitled to consideration,” Cllr Harding added.

After some discussion, a poll was taken as to whether the premises at 182, Old Youghal Road, should be referred back to the Health Committee. For - 13, against - 9.

A number of other cases were also referred back, with the exception of the premises at 5, Francis Street which has already been refused permission.

Field Day

Castletreasure Field Day will take place next Monday at Douglas. Entry Fees: 2s. for dancing and long puck. 5s. per team for tug-o’-war. Unless four teams enter that, the event will be declared off. The prize for the long puck will be a suit length presented by Morrogh Bros.

Various Items For Sale

Circular steel oil tank. Capacity of two barrels. Lever pumps and hose. 16, George’s Quay.

8 to 12 gallons of new milk. Delivered in the city twice daily. Purity guaranteed.

Field of fine upland hay for sale near the city.

Kerry Blue Terrier. Female. Seven months. Partly trained.

Greyhound pups. Well bred. Three months old.

Carriage built pram in good condition. Price £2.

Pram, 10s. Apply 20, Church Street, Cork.

Beautiful mahogany gramophone record cabinet. £5 10s. Call to 9, Elizabeth Terrace, Cork.

Violins from 10s. to £10. Mandolins from 20s. Latest music from 6d. Music Supply Store, Patrick Street.

Good set of snooker balls. Full size.

Men’s celluloid collars. Look like linen. White and coloured. 1s. each. O ‘Riordan’s, 94, Oliver Plunkett Street.

B.S.A. Combination motorcycle. Excellent condition. Lamp, horn and spares. Must sell.

Ford touring car. Used two weeks by tourist leaving country. Demountable rims. Spare tyre. Self-starter. Road tax paid for three months. Apply Moynihan’s, opposite G.P.O.

President Harding Dies

U.S President Warren G. Harding has died suddenly at a hotel in San Francisco where he has been lying ill for a week.

Calvin Coolidge, Vice-President, has since taken the oath as President on the family Bible in Plymouth, Vermont.

President Cosgrave extended a message of sympathy to the American nation.