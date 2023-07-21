New Dáil on the way, plus the Echo takes stand against greedy profiteering

THE new Dáil to be constituted after the forthcoming General Election will be comprised of 153 deputies, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, July 21, 1923.

The borough of Cork will provide five and the county constituencies of North, West and East will provide three, five, and five respectively.

It is intended that the election will be held not later than the last week of August or at the very beginning of September.

Cork District Sessions

Jeremiah Dineen, of 10, St James Square, was charged with having stolen a gent’s coat, valued at £3, and a lady’s petticoat, valued at £1, on July 20 at the same address, property of Jeremiah Dineen, his father.

Guard Patrick White stated that a complaint was made to him at Moore’s Hotel by Dineen Snr. He proceeded to the residence and brought Dineen Jnr back to Moore’s Hotel and searched him.

He found various pawn tickets including one numbered 13674 issued by Heffernan, of Shandon Street, for a coat on which three shillings was advanced.

Dineen Jnr made a statement in which he denied taking the petticoat, “all I took was my own coat”. He was remanded for up to eight days, bail allowed, while inquiries were ongoing.

Ad in the Echo on July 21, 1923

Strike at Woolworths

Sir - I answered an advert for shop assistants at Woolworth’s as I was led to believe the strike was settled and there were 15 vacancies.

When I became aware the strike was not settled, I refused to remain any longer.

Hoping this will put a stop to further lying statements. - Yours, Cissie Nolan, St Brigid St, Cork.

Fight against profiteering

Recent revelations in the press concerning the ongoing profiteering in food commodities are valuable, if only for highlighting the lack of action on the matter from our public representatives.

It is not so long ago that we had an Anti-Profiteering Committee in this city with a whole-time inspector tasked with exposing the malpractices of traders.

This proved futility from beginning to end, died an ignominious death, and has been speedily forgotten.

But the profiteers grew bolder, and today they dictate to the people the profits which the consumer must guarantee to them.

They stand between the manufacturer and grower (the employers) and the consumers (workers) and their operations determine peace or war in social struggle.

While men and master quarrel over wages, and women and children go hungry, the profiteers laugh and pocket the money which is needed to pay the worker a decent wage and give the producer a decent return.

It is time both sides combined to challenge this power over their lives and happiness. It is time also that public representatives justified themselves by utilising their powers for the protection of the community from the endless trouble and misery which the greed of the profiteers continues to propagate.

Children’s Excursion Fund

The Poor Children’s Excursion Fund committee earnestly appeal to all old subscribers and friends for financial aid.

Remember - every shilling makes a child happy for one day.

Subscriptions may be sent to any committee member or addressed to W.F. O’Connor, Chairman, 55, South Mall. The following committee members will be collecting in their respective districts: Mrs Marsh, North & South Main Streets. Mrs O’Grady, South Mall. Mrs O’Mahony, St Luke’s. Mrs O’Connell, Oliver Plunkett Street. Mrs Murphy, Barrack Street and College Road. Mrs Meade and Mrs O’Callaghan, Victoria Road, Fords and Albert Quay. Mrs Duggan, North Side.

Redmonds New Ground

The great GAA attraction of the year will be when Redmonds open their new ground at Turner’s Cross with a tournament on Sunday, July 29.

The opening tie will feature Blackrock and Shamrocks, and with such fine exponents of the hurley on display, a thrilling game can be expected.

But teams are keen on winning the solid silver cup presented by Palmer-Wallace and a set of gold medals. The greatest rivalry exists between them, and followers will remember past games between them as always in doubt up to the final whistle.

On the last occasion, Shamrocks won after a great encounter.

The pitch is in excellent order, and from the way the grounds are arranged spectators, can follow the game with comfort from any part. A record attendance is likely to be present on Sunday week.

Trafficker’s Punishment

A sentence of three years hard labour was passed at the Old Bailey in London on a dope trafficker, and is one of the first of such under new legislation for dealing with this evil.

Passing the ‘white powder’ is comparatively easy among confederates but this heavy punishment will have an exemplary effect in the West End.

The evil became worse after the war, when neurotic people suffering from bereavement and other strains let themselves go.

Once there is an addiction to the drug, passion for it grows and frantic efforts are made to obtain it. The Home Secretary has never hoped to prevent importation, but with stiffened law should frighten those who seek to make heavy profit out of trafficking in it.