Cork swelters in heatwave, and call for jailed republican women to be freed

SHORTLY after noon today, the temperature readings in Cork were 101F (38C) in the sun and 71F (22C) in the shade, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, July 14, 1923.

The hot spell extended across the continent. A 65-year-old workman collapsed on the road in Swansea and died in hospital. Three people collapsed and died in Paris and there are many cases of exhaustion and sunstroke in the city’s hospitals.

Jutland Jupiter, a world champion bulldog, died of sunstroke in Leeds the day after winning ‘Best in Show’ at York. Winner of 300 first prizes, his owner, Harry Dorsey, twice refused offers of £500 from America for him.

Waterworks Committee

An application was received by the Waterworks Committee from the British Petroleum Company for a licence to store 12,000 gallons of spirit in cans in a premises on Corcoran’s Quay, Blackpool.

The matter was referred to the City Engineer.

Complimentary references were made to the efficiency of the Fire Brigade at the recent fire at Cobh. Mr Gamble was present at the fire and said the Cork Brigade was second to none in Ireland.

Alderman Coughlan, committee chairman, said he thought the event should impress on the people of Cobh, and other towns, the necessity of providing means for fighting fires.

A tender from Suttons Ltd to supply 400 tons of steam coal to the Waterworks at 41/5 per ton was accepted.

Fitzgerald’s Park Committee

The Committee received a request from the Volunteer Pipers Band for permission to hold a fundraising promenade in the park. The band’s instruments had been destroyed by fire and the request was unanimously granted.

A request was received from the Poor Children’s Excursion Fund to use the park on a number of evenings towards the end of the month.

A consideration previously adjourned was the recommendation prohibiting merry-go-rounds in the park. The previous decision was confirmed.

Cork Corporation Meeting

A letter was read at Cork Corporation’s meeting concerning the continuing imprisonment of Cork republican women and girls in Dublin.

The letter read: “Now we ask you publicly, what are you going to do about our Cork girls, whose parents haven’t heard from them for ten weeks? Letters and parcels are stopped because our girls won’t scrub and clean the North Dublin Union. Would you like any of your sisters and wives to be dragged without warning in the middle of the night, carried off to Dublin and ordered to scrub? Perhaps some of you will say, ‘why can’t they give up being Republicans and they’ll be let out’. Well, they can’t and they won’t.

Would your sisters and wives give up their principles if they had any?

“We are asking the members of the Corporation openly, what are they going to do about our girls, and we want an answer.”

The meeting was also informed that, since parcels were stopped, prisoners are going hungry and some are sleeping out on the ground because there is no room in the wards.

Cllr Forde said it was their duty as representatives of the citizens to protest against the ongoing detention and call for immediate release. Cllr Gamble seconded this, saying the parents of detainees must be informed of where they are being held and what state of health they are in.

Cllr Barry said these circumstances would not be allowed in any country in the world and it is surprising Cork’s public bodies had not taken more drastic action. Cllr O’Riordan said the Government would be wise to let the girls out, the fighting had finished and there was no reason for keeping them in.

Cllr Scott suggested they also ask for the release of Cllrs French, Daly and Alderman Murray.

The resolution was passed unanimously, and the Town Clerk was directed to send copies to President Cosgrave, Minister for Home Affairs, J.J. Walsh (Cork TD), Robert Day (Cork TD), Thomas Johnson (Labour TD and leader) and General David Reynolds (Southern Command).

Cork Regatta Races

There were large fields of entrants for the races that concluded the Cork Regatta yesterday.

The Boys’ U17 boat race was over two heats with a final and won by Powell (Presentation), 2nd was McNamara (North Monastery), 3rd, McCarthy (Christians).

The 300-yard military race had 25 competitors and was confined to Cork Command, National Army and won by Lieut. Jennings.