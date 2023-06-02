Shots fired in Patrick Street, huge crowds at hurling, and dust issue in city

SOME mystery surrounds an incident of gunfire that occurred in the vicinity of Patrick Street at around 11.30am today, the Echo reported 100 years ago, on Saturday, June 2, 1923.

It began in either Drawbridge Street or Lavitt’s Quay, where shots were fired, attracting the attention of the authorities. Two young men then rushed out from Drawbridge Street into Patrick Street pursued by C.I.D men.

One ran down Merchant Street, the other Maylor Street. In his flight, one threw his revolver into a house before being captured. This was later recovered and his identity has not yet been made available.

Cork vs. Tipperary

The big attendance at the Cork and Tipperary hurling matches should make it clear to doubting Thomases that when a good ‘bill of fare’ is on offer, the public will flock to Gaelic games with all the eagerness of ten years back.

In relation to the football, Tipperary appeared not to be as good as last year, whilst Cork have improved. Cork’s big deficit at the end of the hurling hour was an immense surprise, they had looked strong on paper.

Tipperary relied successfully on many of the old brigade, and men like O’Meara, Lahy, O’Donnell and Harty appear to be everlasting.

The forthcoming struggle between Tipp and Limerick now occupies the cards and the issue is very open. Given favourable weather and ample trains, it is easy to visualise a tremendous attendance and immense excitement. Now that actual warfare is at an end, a great revival in sporting activity for the summer season is pretty clear.

Ad in the Echo on June 2, 1923

News Round-up

The Derby Sweepstakes draw in aid of Cork hospitals took place this afternoon at the Mercy Hospital. As a result, £10,000 will be divided among the hospitals while the ticket-holders will have £20,000 distributed among them according to the luck of the draw.

Meanwhile, the Sunday within the Octave of the Feast of Corpus Christi will be solemnised in Rochestown tomorrow by the annual procession in honour of the Most Blessed Sacrament. The arrangements for this impressive religious function are all but complete.

Elsewhere, musical instruments of the IRA Pipe Band valued at £100 have been destroyed by fire. The band will shortly issue an appeal for subscriptions with a view to providing replacements.

Seven female prisoners have gone on hunger strike in Kilmainham Jail to gain the release of Marie Deegan, who is suffering from nervous prostration and it is feared her brain may give beneath the strain of ongoing detention.

Dignity and Dust

It must be the extraordinary purity of the city water supply that deters the Corporation from using it for so ignoble a purpose as dampening down dust.

Such a careful, economic and dignified body we have managing our city!

But betwixt mud in winter and dust in summer, the lives of the citizens have become hideous ordeals. Continuous clouds of the latter are enveloping every street and suburban road.

Dwellers along the thoroughfares dare not open a window from morn’ till late night. Even hospital patients must accept either confined, stuffy air or swallow mouthfuls of the billowing street stuff.

The swirling effects of motor and horse traffic are supplemented by the servants of the Corporation, who parade the roads with brushes, sweeping up further volumes of the stifling commodity. Would it not be better if they were employed in bucketing water on to the streets?

Perhaps our Municipal Council considers the dust-laden atmosphere less deadly than streets sprinkled with dog-juice specially prepared in the City water factory at enormous cost and guaranteed to be filtered through and through.

Truly, the dignity of the Corporation is something not to be lightly trifled with.

Excursion to Ballycotton

The SS Morsecock will sail from Custom Hose Quay tomorrow at 11am for Ballycotton. This comfortable vessel has found great favour with all classes of citizens who seek rest and enjoyment for the weekend.

Ballycotton is a Mecca of sport and pleasure to many, and it is a happy enterprise for the management of the Morsecock to cater for them.

Enough has been written and said of the comforts of the vessel to date, but these have now been added to. Captain Palmer and Mr. Wallace have taken the initiative of having a long wireless range and ‘speaking-in’” installed so that passengers can sit with ease and comfort in the saloon and listen to the ‘doings’ of the world.

Ford Buy-out?

New York - Suggestions are being made that Henry Ford, the multi-millionaire motor car manufacturer, may be behind the mysterious billion dollar bid for the entire U.S. Shipping Board fleet.

Meanwhile, in London, German marks were today quoted at 355,000 to £1. This is the lowest point yet reached.