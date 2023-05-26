Lough a dumping ground, with typhoid rife... and no peace in Gurranabraher

“THE Lough is a disgrace, a dumping ground with typhoid present,” according to Cork Corporation, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, May 26, 1923.

The damning statement came up in a discussion about the use of charitable funds.

The Corporation was asked to compile information on how the White Cross (charitable) funds had been disbursed in Cork. Mr Mahony said accusations had been made that some individuals, including himself, had misappropriated the funds to the extent of building houses for themselves.

The Chairman said the Corporation had nothing to do with the White Cross funds.

Mr Byrne supported Mr Mahony’s request, and said the sum of £4,000 in White Cross money was applied to the Lough and a mess had been made of it.

Certain gentlemen had got together and decided to use the funds on work there without presenting plans or gaining any permission from the Corporation. Their work of destruction meant the Corporation had to add £1,500 more under the City Engineer in an attempt to redeem matters. As it was, the Lough was still a disgrace: a dumping ground with typhoid present.

The City Engineer said £1,500 was an infinitesimal part of what would be required to complete the work satisfactorily.

Meanwhile, paying orders amounting to £21,898 were submitted at Cork Corporation’s meeting. Mr Horgan said he hoped they were all in order.

The Town Clerk said he did not know what view the auditor would take on the expenses incurred in connection with the funeral of Liam Lynch amounting to £45 but felt it his duty to call attention to it. Chairman Egan said he hoped when it came under the notice of the auditor, they would all be on such friendly terms as to let bygones be bygones. The accounts were passed.

The Fine Long Evenings

SIR, I for one consider this summer a boon to city workers, and with refreshing thoughts of pure air and nature in bloom, I sallied forth to a favourite spot of my youth. For Gurranabraher’s heights I sighed and took my children with me to show them the wonders of the country.

We left the city smoke and smells and, lo!, a gate through which we saw a field of sheep and lambs, then another with cows and the ever-dreaded bull.

But suddenly, a throng of boys and men appeared shouting “clear off the road!” There was a ‘score’ on, a game of bowls.

Over the fence, through wire and briar, I had to pull my children and face the dreaded bull! I thought we could walk the road in peace once they had passed. But no. Another gang with the same cry came “lofting a corner” and up and down in a ploughed field we had to wait until someone gained “a bowl of odds”.

All this kept us late, and farther up we could not go.

At Churchfield Cross, we had a narrow escape when two gangs met fact to face. I was thinking what chance would an ambulance have of turning in such a narrow road when, to our great relief, a bowl was lost and we were “allowed” to pass.

It was safer to come home through Collins’ Lane and down Fair Hill and I reached it a sad and angry man, to think such a dangerous game is allowed so near the city on such narrow roads. A shame that women and children have to stay at home in smells and smoke, prevented from enjoying a mouthful of fresh air these fine long evenings.

Signed, A DUSTY MILLER

Fords and Stray Horses

A letter from Henry Ford & Son was read at the Corporation meeting complaining that horses were being brought down the new Centre Park Road by unscrupulous individuals and left to graze on Ford’s ground.

Some were getting trapped in drainage dykes and dying and the company had to bury them. Something needed to be done on humanitarian grounds.

Mr Barry observed that he saw a carcass himself in a drain and understood it to have been there for ten days.

Mr Horgan said he had received complaints that stray horses were getting on to the Marina and were a menace to women and children walking.

Fords were spending thousands in Cork every week. Prosecution of owners should be sought. It was decided to refer the matter to the Public Health Committee.

Bank Holidays in Mallow

SIR, I am now three years in Mallow and never yet was there a Bank Holiday observed in the town, nor even a Holiday of Obligation. Cork, Killarney, Bandon etc. close down readily.

Who is responsible for this state of affairs in Mallow? Do the workers and employees think twice about forfeiting a day’s wages? I think not. Are employers to blame? Is it not time for some ‘Bolshie’ or ‘Red Flagger’ to adjust the principle of “all work and no play”.