Freak accident that claimed the life of Cork girl Stella in 1956

BRIGHT, smart and confident, the 11-year-old girl smiles proudly for the camera in the offices of the Echo and Examiner in Academy Street on a spring day in Cork in 1955.
“About 6-8 of us UCC medical students, without cap, mask, gloves or gown, helped out at night at the time during the polio pandemic, by manually bagging the poor little stricken children who had polio in one large, hot, humid and smelly ward.”
Dr Hegarty, who is himself originally from Skibbereen, said he particularly remembered Stella from that time.
“My shift was from 2am to 4am, pumping a sweet little child who had been sent by her concerned and proactive parents to relatives in Skibbereen to escape the polio epidemic, only to develop tetanus following a laceration from a fall from a tree.
“One night, my 4am relief was unable to replace me so, naturally, I continued in my role until 6am, then cycled back to my digs in Model Farm Road.
“On my return the next night for my 2am shift, the dear little girl’s stretcher was empty as she had died during the day and I cried for her and her family.
“Despite the fact that over the last two-thirds of a century, I have since cared for countless thousands of women, l still vividly remember this dear little girl, whose name I did not know until Stella’s sister Anne contacted me following the 2021 Holly Bough article.
“I was very happy to hear from her and learn about Stella, but cannot imagine what terrible loss Anne felt at that awful time.”
Fellow junior doctor at the time, Paul O’Brien, who now lives in Canada as well, also recalled treating Stella in 1956 in a Holly Bough article.
Anne says: “Like Dr Hegarty, I too get a lump in my throat when I think of those times. It is unbelievable to think those two medical students in 1956 still remember that little girl - my big sister.
“Myself, my sister Marie, who is 82 and living in Arklow, and my brother Val, 72, who lives in Cork city, want to thank the two doctors for their work at the time and for remembering Stella in the Holly Bough. It meant a lot to us.”
An inquest into Stella’s death heard it was a rare occasion when the anti-tetanus injection failed to become effective.
Stella’s mother, Eileen, thanked all the doctors involved and hospital staff and said: “They couldn’t have done any more.”
Anne says her mother tried to remain philosophical about losing two daughters, adding: “The diseases that killed them have since been eradicated by the introduction of the vaccinations.”
Eileen went on to be a house-mother in the after-care homes in Cork for survivors of polio. Anne says: “God never closes one door without opening another, and my mother was seeking a new focus for her life.”
Sadly, Eileen was to lose her husband at 55 from cancer, in 1966, and a few years later came another crushing blow.
In later life, Eileen became a house-mother for the Residential Homes, which had replaced the nuns’ Industrial Schools in the mid-1970s. Anne says: “When free travel was introduced, it was no trouble for her to hop on the bus in the morning, meet a friend for lunch in Cork, and return that evening with tripe and drisheen.”
Anne has written a poem about the loss of her sister, Stella, called Don’t Tell.
Whispered conversations sound like doom,
Confused, I run up to my room
It can’t be true, she can’t be dead
Just wild imaginings in my head
It’s all my fault. She said: ‘Don’t tell’
If I spoke up, she might be well
Too late now, no-one can know.
She’s vanished, just like winter snow
Mam and Dad are so upset.
Should I tell them? No, not yet
Dad went first to his reward
Still can’t tell, no, not a word
Aged eighty-nine, my mother died
Now free to speak, I cried, cried, cried