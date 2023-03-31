Haulbowline handed over to Irish, and roller skating Easter carnival in Youghal

HAULBOWLINE Dockyard was handed over to the Irish Government at noon today, the Echo reported 100 years ago, on Saturday, March 31, 1923.

Sir Philip Hanson, chairman of the Free State Local Government Board, formally took charge.

The tri-colour was hoisted on a temporary flagstaff at the signal pier by General Vyse, commanding officer, Southern Irish Coastal Defence, and saluted by a company of National Troops under the command of Lieutenant Ryan.

Amongst those present at the ceremony were Senator Love, M.J. Hennessy TD, C. Bailey, Cobh U.D.C. and Rev Fr Fitzgerald.

The boats and launches were handed over by Captain Lucas, commanding the Royal Marines.

The last body of the R.I.C. were sent on board the light cruiser Caspar and left for England in the afternoon.

The dockyard launches which ply between Cobh and Haulbowline are now flying the tri-colour.

Two hundred troops under Commandant Love have taken up quarters at the dockyard, formerly occupied by the Marines. Only about 30 of the workmen in the yard are staying on.

Stop and Search Operations

There was considerable military activity in the city this morning. Motor cars and other vehicles were held up and searched, permits examined, etc. Pedestrians were also halted and searched for arms. Soldiers engaged in these operations were present in all the main thoroughfares of the city.

Holiday Attractions Galore

Travelling may prove difficult, but nonetheless many attractions have been laid on for the Easter Holidays. The city cinemas and theatres have all arranged first-class shows.

The Cork Amateur Operatic Society begins a week of Trial by Jury and H.M.S. Pinafore on Monday. Rugby, hurling and Association Football contests will provide plenty outdoor activity.

Several horse race meetings are scheduled for Easter Monday at a convenient distance from the city. Whist drives and dances abound. Attractions at Youghal include a combined roller skating and dance carnival at the Strand Palace.

Despite the inevitable anxiety produced by the disturbed condition of the country, only fine weather seems to be necessary to ensure thorough enjoyment on all sides of the entertainment spectrum.

Ad in the Echo on March 31, 1923

Summer-Time Muddle

Summer-Time was to commence in Belgium tomorrow but has been postponed until the decision of the French Government on the same question is known.

The latest from France is that it will be introduced to railway timetables, post offices and government offices to give towns and tourists an extra hour of daylight.

All-Ireland news round-up

Fifty-three tombstones in Belfast were damaged last night.

The townspeople of Tullamore suffered several hours of intense machine gunfire and sniping.

Global news

A report from Moscow, via Stockholm, states that Vladimir Ilych Lenin’s condition is decidedly worse, and death is likely within a few days. (He died in January 1924).

Herbert Wilson, formerly an Evangelist, has been found guilty of murder after confessing to manufacturing explosives for the Wall Street bomb.

Monsieur Cesar Leon, Paris, has set a new record for continuous dancing - 24 hours, 20 minutes.

Cosima and Siegfried Wagner, widow and son of the great composer, are in dire need and have been forced to sell family curios in order to buy food.

More than 300 competitors on motor cycles and motor cars left Slough last evening on the 315 miles trial to Land’s End. Four hours and 80 miles separated the first and last man as the enormous procession of lights moved westwards.

Junior Championship Row

An unfortunate hitch occurred in the junior championship match between Father Mathew Hall and Glen Rovers at the University Grounds last Sunday.

The match had to be discontinued in the early part of the second moiety (half). The trouble, it seems, arose over an alleged goal.

Some of the followers of the club concerned had taken up a position to the rear of the net and claimed a goal had been made. There was long delay before the umpire signalled this, and did so while the match was in progress.

A general dispute then materialised with the result that the spectators crowded the pitch and the encounter had to be abandoned.

It was a most regrettable occurrence and is currently being investigated at the instance of the Senior Board.

A Violin Case of Cocaine

Two partners in a Soho restaurant in London have been convicted of being in unauthorised possession of a large quantity of cocaine. A detective exhibited a violin case in court in which the cocaine was kept. The defence contended the cocaine was on the premises prior to the defendants occupying it.

Alex Iassomides, aged 50, restaurant keeper, was recommended for deportation.