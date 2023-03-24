Snipers attack Cork coastguard station, railway station and police barracks

THERE were sniping attacks in Youghal, at the coastguard station, the railway station and the police barracks, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, March 24, 1923.

The attacks lasted about half an hour and some 200 shots were fired. There were no casualties.

In a round-up of violence and crime around the city related to the Civil War, there were also two arrests in the city, Sean Teehan of Kenmare and Daniel Murphy, Union Quay.

On Thursday night, two motor bicycles were taken from a house in Montenotte. In Fermoy, Irregulars named John O’Connell and Denis Mulcahy, both of Conna, were arrested yesterday, but a man named Hennessy escaped from the Detention Barracks.

At Lyre (Mallow District) yesterday, a commandeered Ford car was captured. In Mallow town troops were fired at in running battles. No casualties.

During a sniping attack on Green Barracks in Bandon at about 5am this morning, a sentry was seriously wounded. Yesterday, prisoners were taken out from the town to remove barricades in Newcestown. Two bombs exploded but nobody was injured.

Meanwhile, Mr Richard O’Mahony has been released. He, was arrested some time ago for alleged complicity in the kidnapping of Local Government Department Inspectors while holding an inquiry at Cork Workhouse.

Cork Coroner’s Inquest

Coroner William Murphy and a Jury inquired yesterday into the death of Patrick Geary, an employee of Harris and Beale, Grand Parade.

From the evidence, it appears that deceased was working in a yard at the rear of the premises a week ago when he disturbed bags of basic slag.

One bag appears to have fallen upon him and inflicted severe spinal injuries. He was removed to the South Infirmary but soon succumbed. The Jury expressed sympathy with the relatives of the deceased.

Town Clerk Vacancy

Three applications made for the position of Town Clerk were considered at City Hall last night.

They were from C. Buckley, 74 Summerhill (presently in the position), F. Keane (vestibule attendant) and J. Murphy, 10 Shandon Place. Mr Barry asked were there no more applicants? Mr Horgan suggested they be subject to an examination.

A letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs was read. It said the Ministry was considering the appointment of a national film censor. The standard by which the censor will work will not be a fixed one but modified by official representations form responsible bodies around the country.

It requested the views of the Council on the matter.

Sir John Scott thought it an advisable step that should be met with approval. Several others endorsed this, and it was agreed to draft a reply.

A letter was read from the County Borough Technical Instruction Committee requesting the Corporation to strike a rate of 1d in the £ to meet expenditure for providing instruction through Irish for students at the School of Commerce.

The request was referred to the Law and Finance Committee.

Another letter was read from the secretary of the 1923 London International Exhibition to be held at the White City. There would, it said, be a dedicated section for Cork which would prove a splendid advertisement for the city and its firms.

Sir J. Scott suggested the letter be brought to the attention of the two Chambers of Commerce for their views. Mr M.J. O’Callaghan added the Employers Federation and the Industrial Development Association.

A final letter was read from the Ministry of Local Government calling for the cessation of wages paid to J. Cronin, Clerk of the Corn Market Committee, and D. Murphy, Fire Department, as both were in prison. It was agreed to put the matter to the different committees for discussion.

Mines Spotted off Coast

Over the past few days, floating mines have been observed at different places off the Cork and West Waterford coasts.

Three were seen off Mine Head by the crews of passing steamers. They quickly reported them for the protection of shipping. Two more were sighted in the vicinity of Ballycotton.

Incident has so far been avoided and every precaution is being taken to guard against mishap.

Motorcycles May Oust Cars

The Free State Government’s decision to impose an ad valorem duty of 33.3% to all motor cars entering the country has come as a great surprise.

American vehicles have all along been subject to this, but it will now apply to British vehicles. The purchase of these had been three times greater than that of the American product.

A leading member of the motor trade in Dublin predicts a boom in high power motorcycle combinations (with sidecar) at the expense of car sales.