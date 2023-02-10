Give up your arms, republicans told, and GAA man banned for playing soccer

GENERAL Richard Mulcahy, head of the armed forces, said if those opposing the Free State would only come forward like men, admit they had taken the wrong road, and lay down their arms, they would quickly be restored to the affection of the public, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on February 10, 1923.

This would be such a massive and unexpected relief to the country that the sores that opened up in the last eight to ten months would close in a month.

Meanwhile, President Cosgrave’s present visit to London is concerned with a multiplicity of departmental, legislative and financial matters which are passing from British Government to Irish control under the terms of the Treaty. He met Prime Minister Andrew Bonar Law at Downing Street this morning.

Poor Joe Spriggs Soccered

Joe Spriggs’ application for reinstatement has been turned down. He has admitted playing soccer, and according to the rule, he stands automatically suspended for a period of two years.

The case is a rather hard one, and his name, which smacks so much of cage birds and bird-lime, appeals to me as I am a bit of a bird fancier myself. Poor Spriggs.

In the absence of Gaelic football matches during the many troubled months that have gone by, he betook himself to the Association code to keep in form and to prevent his becoming rusty. That is the head and foot of his offending.

If such a rule had not been in existence, he would not have been sprigged and caged up as he is now.

The times that are in it are making it difficult to get our G.A.A. players to turn out, and other games are increasing in popularity. Not only with players but with the public. Time for leniency.

An ad in the Echo on

Shooting Near Midleton

At about 6pm last night, a young man, John Wiggins, was proceeding home to Ballinacurra in company with a National soldier named Lee.

When the pair came to a rather quiet spot on the road, revolver shots rang out and Wiggins was hit in the palm of his left hand, where the bullet still remains.

The two returned to Midleton where he was attended by Dr P.J. O’Brien before removal to Midleton Hospital. The injured is an ex-National Army man. having served in Midleton and Youghal.

Elsewhere in East Cork, Maryland, the property of the late Tom Donovan in Rostellan, was burned down last night. The residence was untenanted and devoid of furniture.

In a raid on a Waterford sub-post office, soldiers who were concealed shot dead two raiders.

Cork Egg-Packers Strike

The striking egg-packers picketed even more stridently last night and prevented patrons from entering the bar of the Grosvenor Hotel. The hotel is a concern of Mr. J. Sullivan, one of the packers’ employers.

Earlier, they prevented provisions and parcels from being delivered to the Windsor Hotel nearby, which also belongs to Mr. Sullivan.

When interviewed, Mr Sullivan said neither of the hotels has the slightest connection with the egg business, and in the case of the Grosvenor he is merely a shareholder. He said railway strikers may as well picket the businesses that use railways.

There is no progress to report in the strike by Cork’s flour milling operatives.

Cork District Sessions

Daniel O’Keeffe of Eason’s Hill was charged by Guardsman Dwyer with having been drunk in the South Main Street at 9.45pm on Friday. Kate Carroll, no fixed abode, was charged by Patrolman Bryant with a like offence on the Grand Parade. Both were fined 2s. 6d.

Health Crusade

The Women’s Health Association met in the St Vincent de Paul Hall on Queen Street (Fr Mathew Street) on February 8. Mrs Maurice Healy in the Chair.

The reports for December and January were read by Nurse Lyndon. There were 102 tuberculosis cases on the books. Of these five went to the sanatorium, one to the Union Hospital (St Finbarr’s) and one died.

Eight cases returned home from the sanatorium and one from St Patrick’s Hospital.

The houses of two cases that died were disinfected. Air cushions were lent to two bad cases. Instruction was given in 17 cases pertaining to the danger of sputum.

In all health cases, 573 home visits were made in the two months. Regarding Samaritan work, a great number of cases had to be helped owing to unemployment. Tonics, malt, dressings for surgical cases and foodstuffs such as milk, eggs, etc. for necessitous cases were distributed. There is a great need of warm underwear, etc, for the winter months.

At the Opera House

Charles Doran and his travelling Shakespearean Company gave their farewell performance at the Opera House last night.

It was A Midsummer Night’s Dream performed before a very large audience.

After the fall of the curtain, Mr Doran returned heartfelt thanks to the public of Cork for their splendid support.

The O’Mara Opera Company open their engagement on Monday night with Mignon. This beautiful opera by Ambroise Thomas is a great favourite in Cork and a most enjoyable performance is anticipated.