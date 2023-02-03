Shots fired at Dunkettle Station, and night of joyous melody in Cork ballroom

DURING the night there was an attack on the military guard at Dunkettle Station, three miles east of the city, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, February 3, 1923.

It was beaten off without much difficulty.

During the skirmish a bullet entered the signal cabin through a window and damaged some instruments.

The wires on the line to Youghal were also cut during the night and, as a result, the down trains this morning were delayed for about three hours.

Cork District Sessions

This morning, Denis Leary, of 4 James Street, was charged with having been drunk and disorderly in Parnell Place last night. The charge was that he made use of bad language outside a public house door.

The defendant said he had come out of hospital only that day and his head “was not very good”.

Cornelius Cooney, an ex-soldier, was charged by Patrolman Moore with having been drunk and incapable on Half Moon Street at 1am this morning.

Cooney said he had been wounded in the head and that whenever he took a pint or two he staggered. Defendant was lying on the footpath asleep.

Both defendants paid fines at once and were discharged.

A Deserving Charity

An appeal will be held next Sunday for St Mary Magdalen’s charity and a charity sermon will be preached at the North Cathedral by the Rev. J. Aherne.

This charity is worthy of the best support of the citizens.

Collections will be held in all churches. It is to be hoped that a generous response will be forthcoming. There are over 100 penitents to be maintained and funds are very scarce.

Many subscriptions will be needed if it is to continue its magnificent work.

Ad in the Echo on Feb 3, 1923

Joint Hospitals Board

Three tenders were received for the supply of a motor van. The lowest was that of W.J. Thompson, Mallow, for £179 and this was accepted. The others were £188 and £201.

A letter was read from the County Technical Committee asking the Board that when it makes appointments in cases where Irish is essential, to accept the certificate awarded by them. The application was accepted.

On the motion of Mr. O’Connell T.C., seconded by Mr. Golden (Rural District Council), the salary of Miss O’Doherty was increased by £15 a year.

Cork I.D.A. Meeting

Arising out of communication with the Marine Investigation Department, the Secretary informed the meeting that the butter on board the SS Duchess branded ‘Lismore Castle Brand’ was tested by experts and found to be Irish. As its origin was in dispute, the Secretary had communicated with Paxman & Co., Lismore, and received the following response: “We received your letter of the 24th and in reply beg to inform you that the 24 keels of butter which were shipped from Liverpool on board the SS Duchess were Irish butter packed by ourselves. They were in storage in Bootle Cold Stores and we are getting them back for our Irish trade. We have no agent in Liverpool.”

In view of the fact Paxman’s were obliged to ship their butter to Liverpool for cold storage purposes, it was decided to get in touch with the company again and recommend the facilities offered in Cork by the Cork Pure Ice Warehousing and Cold Storage Co.

An Arcadian Cork Ballroom

On a glorious night of light and melody during the week, it was my good fortune to breathe the Arcadian atmosphere of a Cork ballroom.

The laughter, the beauty, the inspiration. The sylphs who hither and thither floated. All were there. Colour and beauty of form abounded, and the world called Earth seemed far away.

The soft, close-clinging garments that wrapped those swaying, slow moving figures attracted only by the beauty of their wearer. The brilliance that shone on hair and throat and delicately draped arm drew only admiration unalloyed.

Beneath those bright lights, within the magic region of that sweet music, only one thought was shared, only one aspiration actuated - beauty, happiness. No queryings there concerning wealth or birth. No contemplation upon rank, station, affluence or influence. One objective guided. One inspiration sufficed. Unity of effort completed the perfect whole: “Let joy be unconfined”, and joy was the portion of all.

St Finbarrs vs. St Mary’s

The clash between St Finbarr’s and St Mary’s in the Poor Children’s Excursion Fund last Sunday was a strenuous contest throughout. The first half was altogether in the champion’s favour but the second balanced out.

St Mary’s is now a combination of St Mary’s and Fair Hill players and they finally pulled together in that half, though their scoring line let them down rather badly. With more practice and polish, the amalgamation will take some beating. The full-time whistle left the Barrs winners by a comfortable margin. W. Aherne, Cork County Board, acted as referee and gave general satisfaction.

Foreign news

There was excitement in the South African Union House of Assembly caused by the close voting on the Women’s Enfranchisement Bill. It was defeated by 56 votes to 55.