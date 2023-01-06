Examiner manager is shot in the street, and attack on Capwell rail terminal

DENIS McGrath, Manager of the Cork Examiner, was shot at and wounded when entering his house at the junction of Victoria Road and Blackrock Road at about 7pm yesterday, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, January 20, 1923.

Mr McGrath left the Examiner office at 6.30pm to take the Blackcock tram home. On opening the garden gate, he was immediately rushed from behind by four men who had apparently been lying in wait. They drew revolvers and fired three shots at close range before decamping. One bullet shattered the bone above his right elbow, another penetrated deep into the side of his back.

A military officer who had been on the tram gave chase, but the assailants escaped along Victoria Avenue.

On hearing the shots, Mr McGrath’s daughter quickly came to his aid and, despite his injuries, he was able to walk into the house unaided and without commotion.

Miss Crean, an experienced nurse, and daughter of ex-MP Eugene Crean, hurried from an adjacent house to render assistance. Shortly after, Doctors Dundon and Shanahan were on the scene, as well as Fathers Moylan and McCafferey, Blackrock Road, and Fr McSwiney, St Finbarr’s South.

Mr McGrath was conveyed to the South Infirmary and an operation was successful, he is progressing well under the circumstances. A second operation will be performed today to remove the bullet from his back.

The Rev Dr Thomas called to the Examiner offices this morning to express his concern for Mr McGrath before attending the Cork dockers meeting and departing for America this evening.

Cork Dockers Strike

Rev Dr Thomas, honorary president of the Cork Workers Council, opened an important meeting today in relation to the dockers’ strike. Deliberations paused at noon for the strikers to have time to consider proposals.

The nature of those is not yet public, but the atmosphere around the matters in dispute appears amicable and there are grounds for hope of a settlement.

The dispute has brought great hardship and paralysed trade in the south of Ireland. The Clyde Company’s Eddystone left Penrose Quay in the early hours this morning to return to Glasgow with her cargo undischarged.

Attack on Rail Terminal

Just before 10pm last night, a desperate attempt was made to destroy Capwell Station, terminus of the Cork-Macroom Railway.

Armed men broke in and sprinkled petrol all about the offices and goods stores. The entire premises would have been destroyed but the Fire Brigade was quickly on the scene to quell the flames. By 11 pm, all was extinguished and comparatively little damage was done. A military guard remained at the station.

Neutral IRA at Youghal

Neutral members of the IRA met at the Town Hall, Youghal, last night to formally organise and passed this resolution: “We express our approval of all steps being taken to bring the present deplorable state of affairs in the country to an end.

“We pledge our support to any agreed policy which will be directed towards the attainment of an honourable peace.”

Gramophones Stolen

Yesterday evening, a number of gramophones and gramophone records stated to have been stolen from Piggott & Co, Limerick, were discovered concealed in a stack of hay at Rossbrien by some youths. The matter was reported to the Civic Guard who are conducting inquiries.

Volunteer Smith Succumbs

Volunteer Christopher Smith, National Army, seriously wounded in a fight with Irregulars at Dromina, near Charleville on Wednesday, died in in St John’s Hospital this evening.

Deceased received a bullet through the left lung. He was a married man with three children and a native of Limerick.

Man Seeks Work

A staggering, amazing thing has happened! A man has advertised in a newspaper thus, “An honest man seeks work”.

Paralysing phrase this. I was unable to finish reading the advert. The identity was not revealed, but what multitudes would flock to see such a specimen!

At once an archaicism and an anachronism. Of course, the advert should read, “An ordinary man seeks work”, or “An honest man seeks less work”.

Handball Event at Cork

The Cork Handball Association is planning a tournament for the Murphy Cup next season.

It will be open to entries from all of Ireland and the winner will be proclaimed Handball Champion of Ireland. It will be played in the Ball Court, Old Market Place, Cork.

It is probable that the successful competitor will have the opportunity to advance to meet J.J. Kelly, New York, the World Champion.

Shandon vs. Clifton

An interesting association football tie is listed for decision tomorrow when Shandon meet Clifton in the first round of the senior challenge cup.

Clifton’s cup record is better, but Shandon’s current league performance is superior, being just one point off the leaders. A well contended match is anticipated. Mr. N. Wolffe to have charge of the whistle. Kick-off at Victoria Cross, 3pm sharp.