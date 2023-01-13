Dockers ballot over shilling per day pay cut, and £300 stolen in GPO raid

THE Cork dockers, coal carmen and storemen’s sections of the Irish Transport and General Workers Union met last night at Connolly Hall, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, January 13, 1923.

The proceedings were protracted and concerned the proposed reduction of a shilling per day for time workers and a pro rata reduction for tonnage workers. It was agreed that a ballot on the issue be taken today.

The ballot will close at 7pm and the result is expected to be announced at 9pm tonight.

City Robberies Continue

Alarming robberies continue in the city. Buckley’s bedding manufactory on Lavitt’s Quay was entered by armed intruders as workmen were being paid. Mr Buckley strongly protested to no avail. Fortunately, some of the men had already received their pay and left.

A somewhat mysterious robbery occurred at the GPO last night.

The postal side was locked up as usual at about 11pm and everything was reported to be in order. But when staff arrived this morning, it was found the safe had been broken into and bundles of £1 and 10 shilling notes amounting to £300 removed. A large amount of silver was untouched.

Cork Quarter Sessions

Before the Honourable the Recorder of Cork, K.C. Cornelius O’Sullivan, of 1, Coburg Street, sought to recover the upper part of his house from James O’Sullivan, also of 1, Coburg Street.

The evidence was that both had been tenants at the address to a Mrs Vaughan. There was some controversy over a cellar that both claimed as part of their letting. Cornelius had since bought the entire premises and sought full possession to accommodate his family. Judgement was reserved.

President’s Residence Ablaze

Dublin was alarmed this morning by news that President Cosgrave’s country residence at Rathfarnham has been destroyed by fire. Fortunately, no family member was there at the time.

For four hours the fire brigade battled the flames and saved the servants’ section, the outhouses and much of the furniture.

It seems Republicans effected an entrance into the fine old Georgian mansion in the early hours and sprinkled petrol before initiating the conflagration. They detained a witness passer-by until the fire had gotten hold.

A caretaker in the lodge 60 yards away knew nothing about the outrage until awakened by the noise of falling masonry.

Road Hogs ‘Lunatics’

New York: The possibility of being sent to a lunatic asylum may have the effect of deterring “road hogs” pursuing their dangerous driving. This is the opinion expressed by Judge Charles L. Bartlett, of Detroit, who recently set a precedent by taking drivers guilty of excessive speed to the morgue to view the bodies of motor accidents.

The Judge’s plan is to remand those found guilty for a mental test to be conducted by court appointed psychiatrist.

Viewing Venus

With the sun not rising till after 8am just now, it is worthwhile rising a little earlier to see the planet Venus in all its glory.

Epochs of maximum brightness are fairly frequent for Venus, and happen shortly before it reaches inferior conjunction, when it dominates the eastern heavens as a morning ‘star’.

Their greatest brilliance occurs when the planet and the Earth are almost at their nearest to the sun. These conditions obtain just now, the Earth making its nearest approach last Wednesday and Venus this Saturday.

Ode to the Coal Quay

Were I sublime than the Grecian Rhymer,

Than Philostratus or bold Bonaparte,

Could I when lyrical like Moore, that miracle,

Endow my dialect with tuneful art,

I’d pen a ditty of this fine fair city,

So wise and witty t’would beget renown:

And like thrush or curlew I’d extol that purlieu -

The Coal Quay Market of my native town.

(First of ten verses by W.B. Guinee, one time Cork journalist who moved to London)

Munster vs. Leinster

Munster and Leinster played at the Mardyke this afternoon.

Leinster were unchanged but Popham declared off from Munster and was replaced by O’Neill. Munster’s players were selected from Dolphin (6), Constitution (5) and UCC (3).

Play commenced in good style with Favier making a clever dash to Leinster’s 25 before being pulled down. Midfield play followed for some time and Munster were awarded a free for offside but Daly’s kick fell short.

The Leinster forwards made a few bursts, and a fine passing movement ended in Cussen scoring. Crichton failed to add the extra points. Splendid footwork from the Munster forwards, Bradley and Sullivan, followed and ended between the posts. O’Connell failed to convert.

After 20 minutes the score was 3-3.

Later, Wellwood saved Munster from touch and Sullivan led the forwards to the line, scoring himself from far out. Daly failed to convert.

Munster 3 tries (9 points); Leinster 1 goal 1 try (8 points).