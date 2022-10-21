Bomb on Pana described as 'one of most dastardly' incidents in war

THE outrage committed on Patrick Street today is surely one of the most dastardly yet perpetrated in the entire war, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, October 21, 2022.

A three-ton lorry containing National Troops was coming along our most densely crowded street when a bomb was thrown at it. There is a diversity of opinion as to where it emanated from. Some say it was thrown from a height such as an open window. More likely it came from across the street and rolled for a few seconds before detonating.

A pony and trap was in the vicinity and Mr Nolan, driving it, sustained a wound and concussion. A cart driven by a boy named William Hornibrook was smashed into pieces and the lad was greatly knocked about and suffered shock. John O’Leary, of the Macroom Railway, was wounded in the head and leg.

These three were conveyed to the Mercy Hospital in the Corporation Ambulance.

As so frequently occurs with such outrages, the troops themselves escaped injury, though one soldier hurt his leg slightly when getting out of the lorry.

The locality was immediately searched, and Commandant Friel found a live bomb in Paul Street. This suggests the perpetrator made his escape that way and got rid of a second bomb through fear of being halted.

For a short time, the tram service was held up and great excitement prevailed but the normal business of the city soon resumed amidst widespread condemnation of the outrage.

Road Traffic Hold-Ups

Owing to the interruption of train services, many people are travelling to Mallow and Buttevant by road and continuing on from those centres by train.

But, of late, motors have been stopped, taken possession of and burnt out. It has happened at least four times in the last week.

At about 6pm yesterday, a char-a-banc was held up halfway between Mallow and Cork and the dozen occupants, including four women and a child, ordered out. After accommodation was found locally for them, the men continued on a 12-mile walk to the city.

These hold-ups are certainly a very serious situation and show that the Irregulars are intent on disrupting all kinds of traffic.

The Motor Tax Issue

Sir. - I have had several letters and visits in relation to motor tax since my last letter to you.

All motorists are agreed the tax must be paid. Some agree with tax per h.p., others, the large majority, favour a tax put on petrol. Very well.

The obvious thing to be done is to send a deputation to the Minister putting this before him, or having a petition drawn up and signed by those interested - Yours, George Hutchinson.

A Pension Question

Sir. - As a widow with two sons in the National Forces, I have a dilemma. One is an ex-soldier (British army) now on active service in some part of the country and I have applied to the Pensions Office for payment but been refused. They say he must appear personally, which is absolutely impossible for him to do as he is fighting for his country.

I have a large family to support. Thanking you Mr. Editor. - Poor Widow.

Cake-Making Competition

Twenty shillings are being offered by the Holly Bough for the best Sultana Cake, baked in an ordinary kitchen oven or gas stove, or electric or oil cooker. Must not be baked in a baker’s oven. Each to weigh between 1lb and 3 lbs. Iced or frosted cakes will not be admissible.

Twenty shillings is the prize for the best Plain Cake (rice, seed, madeira, etc) made according to the same conditions.

Ten shillings for the best loaf of soda bread, according to the same conditions.

Send your entries to The Editor, Cork Holly Bough, Cork to arrive on or before November 11.

Make sure cakes are securely packed. They will not be returned to entrants but, after judging, will be distributed among charitable institutions of the city.

Library Plans

There has been comment on the irony of rebuilding the new Carnegie Library and Municipal Buildings in the vicinity of the proposed new Cattle Market.

I think such comment is entirely out of touch with the atmosphere and state of things that prevailed in the Library neighbourhood in the pre-Black and Tan days. The moo of a cow is after all little removed from the snore of the slumbering man in the public reading room.

Possibly, the ‘moo’ would even do much to lighten the labours of the Library attendant by assisting him in waking up those whose literary browsing may exhaust them into forgetful sleep.

Also, as Corporation meetings are held in the late evening, there is no danger animal bellowing will compete with oratorial outbursts in the Council Chamber.

There is yet another commendatory reason for the proposed grouping of buildings. Many of those who trade in cattle also trade in those more graceful animals used for speed speculation and it would be most convenient if the newspapers were grouped ready for consultation somewhere near the new Cattle Market. Such as in the new library.

By this means, the busy cattle trader could run through the tipster’s latest in a few minutes and be able to get his money on before the start of the first race.