Bomb havoc in Washington Street, and public urged to get dancing again!

A BOMB thrown at a military Crossley tender in Cork city was reported on in the Echo 100 years ago today, on Saturday, October 14, 1922.

The incident happened around 12.45pm that day at the corner of Washington Street and Hanover Street, as the Civil War raged.

No troops were injured but civilians in the street had a very narrow escape. There were slight injuries, and some were hit by flying splinters which did not penetrate their clothing.

The missile struck the back of the vehicle and fell onto the road, making a terrific explosion. The street was filled with smoke and the corner of the Hive Ironworks was damaged. Windows were also broken.

Owing to the present railway disruption, the Echo said, farmers are bringing produce to the city by road and Washington Street is an artery heavy with traffic in this regard. That the thoroughfare was so crowded did not deter the attackers, who seemed quite reckless as to the consequences. One man had his coat blown to ribbons and general panic ensued, with people dashing for cover.

Ex-RIC Man Shot Dead

It was learned this morning that the man who was fatally shot yesterday in the city was ex-Constable Patrick Clancy.

A Clare native, he served for 12 years in the RIC before disbandment last July. He had been stationed in Dunmanway and Bandon, and for the last three months was living on the Old Youghal Road.

Mr Clancy had in his possession £30 which was missing when he was taken into hospital. Coroner McCabe opened an inquest into his death today.

Meanwhile, our Clonakilty correspondent writes to say that the man Hayes, who was shot in an engagement in the district, is not dead, as was reported. He is lying seriously wounded at Donovan’s Hotel in the town.

Reconstruction Committee

The Cork Reconstruction (Finance) Committee met yesterday, deputy Lord Mayor Ellis presiding. Applications for payments were received from Robertson & Ferguson, for the rebuilding of their cabinet factory on Oliver Plunkett Street, and from Cashman & Co., for their premises on Cook Street.

It was ordered on the certificate of Mr McLay, Board of Works architect, that £6,618 3s 8d be made in the first case and £1,103 5s in the second.

The City Treasurer’s statement showed that £20,000 has been received from the Provisional Government to date. The Town Clerk was instructed to apply for a further £15,000 to cover future demands for reconstruction work.

Much dissatisfaction was expressed at the action of decree holders in destroyed areas of the city delaying reconstruction of their premises, notwithstanding the fact the Provisional Government is prepared to meet any sums required to expediate reconstruction and relieve unemployment in the process.

Sailor in the Wars

Daniel Lynch, of North Main Street, stated to be a sailor on the SS Classic, was treated at the Mercy Hospital yesterday evening for a severely cut hand. He failed to return to the Classic to sail out and instead returned home. There he had an altercation with a relative and gave a glass panelled door a punch. The cut severed the skin and muscle of the forearm, reaching almost to the bone.

He was bleeding profusely and was immediately operated on by Dr Dundon and is progressing well.

Also yesterday evening, a cyclist riding over the North Gate Bridge into the North Main Street knocked down a little girl aged about 10. She was playing with other children at the time. She sustained a nasty scalp wound and was taken to the Mercy where she had several stitches. She is also progressing well.

Time to Dance Again

I haven’t so far met any of the Gay Lotharios seeking out the annual pair of shoes in the North Main Street. In fact, there seems a slump in the shoe, sock, suit and glove line and the ladies are looking quite despondent.

One would have thought with the presence of National Troops there would be a rush of social things locally. But our young people have grown terribly serious and sensible.

The glance of an eye and the clasp of a hand have passed out of the dreams of youth. The form book of the turf accountant has taken the place of the dance programme and a nap hand, black or red, is preferable to any other, however white and soft.

The romances these days are woven around Siki in the boxing ring rather than Evangeline in the boudoir.

The emotional and sentimental Irish have become spiritless and cold, and the beauty of our women and the chivalry of our men no more call forth the nobler ideals and fair romances that once characterised the race.

Harking back to the North Main Street, how many tender recollections cling round that pair of dancing shoes we purchased at 2s. 11d. some Saturday night in October long ago!

True, they lasted only till March, but what value we got out of them! We shall be happier and our country better when, forswearing politics, we get back to the ballroom, the lights and the laughter where in brighter years - “All night the casement jessamine stirred, To the dancers dancing in tune, Till a silence fell with the waking bird, And a hush with the settling moon”.