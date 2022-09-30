Armed robbery at boot factory, and boxing champ knocked out by moose!

THREE armed men entered the Lee Boot Factory yesterday afternoon and robbed the cashier of £10, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on September 30, 1922.

Upon entering the premises, the men presented revolvers and demanded all available monies be handed over without delay.

The cashier at first refused but was warned he had to the count of three to comply. The robbers wore handkerchiefs over their faces. One of the party began slowly counting, “One... two...”.

When the £10 was handed over they expected more and conducted a hasty search themselves but found none.

An attempt was also made to raid the Butter Market Post Office. The thieves appeared to be aware a large sum was deposited there for payment of pensions, but when they held up the staff, they were greatly disappointed to find it in cheque form and had to take their departure without any spoil.

Trouble in city and county

Shots heard in the city last night were followed by short outbursts of machine gun fire. Nothing further is yet known.

National troops proceeded from Charleville to Newtownshandrum by lorry yesterday evening. They heard reports a large number of Irregulars were assembling there. En route, a skirmish took place at Boulard Cross and Lieutenant Ryan (National Army) was slightly wounded in the thigh. Irregular casualties, if any, not known.

Postal Strike Over

The public will learn with satisfaction that the postal strike has finally ended and business resumed at the Cork GPO today.

The first dispatch of mails took place this afternoon via the SS Bandon. Owing to three weeks’ accumulation of mail, there will not be a full delivery until after the weekend. The usual collections will be made this evening from the city boxes.

So far, there is no resumption of telegraphic communication out of Cork. This is not due to the strike but to the cutting and dislocation of the wires during the current troubles.

Saturday is a half-holiday for the Engineering Department, but emergency staff will be out seeking to locate the seat of trouble on the various lines.

Steamer Harbour Services

In light of ongoing communication and transport disruption, the following Cork Harbour boat services are currently operating:

Motorboat Nancy will ply weekdays from Cork to Cobh at 8.45, 12.00 and 5.00 and return at 10.30, 1.30 and 6.30. On Sundays it will leave Cork for Crosshaven at 11.30 and call at Cobh.

Greenboat Services are being utilised by the Cork, Blackrock & Passage Railway and steamers will leave Cork daily at 9.15, 1.30, 5.00 and 6.30 for Cobh (Queenstown) and leave Cobh at 7.40, 8.45, 12.00 and 4.45 calling at stations in between. Crosshaven will have a steamer every day at 8.15 and on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 11.20 and 4.50.

Aghada will have a steamer every day at 8.00 and on Tuesdays at 11.20 and 4.50.

R.H. Good’s steamer will depart daily at 2.00 for Passage, Cobh and Aghada. The same for Monkstown and Crosshaven except not Wednesdays. Haulbowline and Spike Island, Thursdays only.

Speed Trotting Challenge

A challenge speed trotting match for a big stake between Tom Lawton’s cob and Dan Mahony’s pony will be held at the Show Grounds next Wednesday.

In addition, two other speed competitions over a mile will be held, one for ponies or cobs not exceeding 14.2 hands and the other for any height. Lawton and Mahony not eligible. Entries to J. Byrne, 21 Cook Street. Admission: Grand Stand -1s 6d., General Enclosure - 1s.

Lost and Found

Lost: In August, at the Old Head of Kinsale. A gold watch. £1 reward to the person who returns to Mrs Dempsey at the Old Head, or Munster Arcade, Cork.

Lost: A brown alligator bag. No handle. Last Saturday week. Reward given. Apply Grand Parade.

Lost: A £5 note by a poor person. Wrapped in a receipt bill. Reward given. Apply 504, Echo office.

Lost: On Tuesday afternoon between the GPO and Union Quay. A box containing dress and under-skirt. Leave at Mrs Atkins’s, Hibernian Chambers, opposite GPO. Reward.

Lost: On Wednesday last. A black Pom dog. Reward given. Apply 528, Echo office.

Lost: A gold dragon fly brooch. Finder rewarded on bringing same to Hotel Metropole.

Strayed: A white and fawn greyhound from Blackpool. Reward given. Apply Great William O’Brien Street.

Strayed: From Oldenburgh, Curragh Road. A white collie bitch. No tail. Black spot on head.

Left: On the Blackpool tram at noon on Wednesday. Lady’s umbrella. Finder please leave at Statue.

Lost: Amber coloured Rosary Beads. Initials on back of cross. Reward. Apply 440, Echo office.

Lost: At Douglas tram terminus. A child’s silver chain bag containing small sum of money. Leave at 2 Anglesea Street.

Found: Stethoscope. Binaural. North Mall. Two months ago by patient. Apply 23, Patrick’s Hill.

Dempsey Knocked Out

Jack Dempsey, the heavy-weight boxing champion, was knocked out in New York on Wednesday by a moose. Disregarding warnings, he seized the animal by the horns and was tossed a distance of 20ft.