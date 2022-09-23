39 men escape County Gaol, and Johnson & Perrott’s garage is bombed

THE break-out of dozens of prisoners from Cork County Gaol was reported by the Echo 100 years ago today, on Saturday, September 23, 1922.

Altogether, 39 men escaped two nights ago, and only two have been recaptured, retaken at Ballinhassig yesterday.

The escape was made through a disused ventilation shaft. The men, confined in one cell, dug down to the shaft and broke into a narrow passage. One went down to explore and reported it was just about passable and led out beyond the gaol walls through a larger shaft. One by one, the prisoners, who were able to access this part of the prison, made their way to this cell and out through the warren to emerge through a manhole cover in the road.

It was some time before the escape was discovered. It is believed there were no prominent men among the escapees.

Johnson & Perrott’s Bombed

Last night, a bomb was thrown at Johnson & Perrott’s garage, where several attacks have already been made.

The missile exploded, wounding four soldiers and a girl, none however, seriously. A second bomb was also thrown followed by a burst of gunfire.

National troops replied, but the attackers escaped under cover of darkness. The injured were taken to the Mercy Hospital. One soldier was hit in the feet by bomb splinters. Another has a bad wound in the heel, and another was hit in the thigh. The fourth was not detained.

The girl, aged about 17, Miss Delia O’Brien, of 5, Emmett Place, is not badly injured.

There was some firing on the South Mall later, but no casualties.

Pony and Trap Halted

Two men driving a pony and trap on the north side of the city at around 10pm last night were halted and found to be carrying arms. Both were arrested and it was discovered that they were prominent Irregulars whose capture is regarded as important.

The trap they were driving had been commandeered and it is known the men had been using it in the city for some days past.

Fire at Waterfall

A fire broke out on the extensive farm of Mr P. McGrath, Ballymaw, last night. The seat of the fire was a large shed in which about 100 tons of hay and straw were stored. It was all destroyed.

The house and other outbuildings were saved by the exertions of neighbours using buckets of water. The cause has not been ascertained.

New Corporation Secretary

The Corporation considered applications for Lord Mayor’s Secretary and Secretary of Committees last night. The applicants were- Jeremiah Murphy, Ballincollig West; R.C. Murphy, Ardeavon, Ballinlough Road; Berty O’Riordan, 65, High Street; D.J. Giltinan, Assistant Secretary; John Sheehy, Bandon; D. O’Sullivan, 4, Ennismore Villas, Magazine Road; D. Stuart, 89, Barrett’s Buildings; J. L. Murphy, University College Cork; James F. Kenny, 13, Great Britain Street.

The Town Clerk, in reply to Mr Nolan, said the applicants were required to pass examinations in Irish, shorthand and typewriting.

The Gaelic League would supply examiners in Irish and Mr Coakley, Principal of the School of Commerce, for the other subjects. Sir John Scott asked: “Is there not a resolution in the books that an exam in Irish is not obligatory on present Corporation officials?” Mr Allen replied: “Sir John knows what he is talking about. The books are burned.” Alderman O’Sullivan said: “Yes, Sir John’s friends burned them.”

Mr P. Murphy said he hoped the Corporation would do the decent thing. Mr Giltinan was learning Irish the same as many other citizens and had given 17 years’ solid service to the Corporation. He had already acted as Secretary and, in justice, no stranger should be brought in over his head.

Mr. Nolan said the tests of examination must be applied and the position given to the best man.

Death of Stephen Perry

We regret to announce the death of Stephen Perry at his residence in Sunday’s Well, a well-known figure in the public and commercial life of the city and prominent in many charitable initiatives. He was Treasurer of the North Infirmary Hospital for many years and took a deep personal interest in the well-being of that institution. He was one of the founders of the Cork branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and to his influence is attributed much of the excellent work performed by the Society. He was also one of the founders of the well-known ironmonger firm of John Perry & Sons on Patrick Street.

He was a magistrate under the British administration and recognised for tempering justice with mercy. Mr Perry reached a good age, but the loss of this affable and friendly gentleman will be keenly felt by all tiers of society.

GAA News

It must be apparent to every genuine well-wisher for peace that the GAA is capable of exerting a powerful influence in helping to end the present disastrous conflict, and the action of the County Board to restart the national game will be readily endorsed by the public at large.

Mind you, the expenses connected with the Munster and All-Ireland Championship have run to the extraordinary amount of £260. This is far from satisfactory and cannot be regarded as reflecting credit on the Selection Committee to whose business methods strong exception is taken.

The County Board and Junior Board will in future hold meetings at 7.30pm rather than 8pm, owing to the very regrettable political situation which renders it unsafe to be on the streets after dusk. Or, indeed, in the open day.