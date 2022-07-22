Call to move City Hall to Grand Parade, and crisis meeting urges armistice

THE People’s Rights Association (PRA) invited all members of the current and previous Dáil to a crisis meeting today at 3pm in the Harbour Board Room in Cork, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on July 22, 1922.

The aim was to discuss means of bringing about an immediate assembly of Dáil Éireann and the proclamation of an armistice.

It was called by Frank J. Daly, chairman of the Harbour Board. Other PRA attendees were George Nason (Cork Workers Council), M. O’Cuill (Rural District Council), Prof. O’Rahilly (UCC), Barry Egan (Egans), Mrs Scott (Board of Guardians) and representatives from Fermoy, Cobh, Midleton and Youghal Urban District Councils.

Among the TDs were Lord Mayor of Cork Donal O’Callaghan, Miss MacSwiney, Sean Moylan, Thomas Hunter, David Kent, Liam de Roiste, Sean Hales and Seamus Fitzgerald.

Prof O’Rahilly asked if a TD at present in Cork Gaol had been sent an invitation, and was told “that member of the Dáil, Sean Hayes, is not here”. The Lord Mayor made some remark in Irish. The invitation had been made.

Mr Kent said he would like to know if Sean McEntee in Mountjoy Prison was sent one. He was on the other side of the national dispute to Hayes. Mr Moylan said: “I have become very used to this sort of thing in the Dáil. This petty fault-finding. I came here today with the genuine desire to find a way towards peace and we won’t get it with this kind of thing”. (Hear, hear).

The chairman said the TD in Cork Gaol had been consulted and did not want to come and proceeded to reiterate the purpose of the meeting: that, in the interests of peace, Dáil Éireann must meet on July 28, to proclaim a suspension of the present lamentable hostilities and institute a conference to complete arrangements for the unification of the army and its subordination to the sovereign people of Ireland.

Mail Notice

The following notice was issued today by Cork Post Office. “The mail for Dublin, the north and the west of the country is being forwarded by steamer to Liverpool. Mail for Great Britain is being forwarded by steamer to Fishguard. The Post Office is taking advantage of all steamers leaving Cork to advance the delivery of mail. The latest hour to post is about two hours before a scheduled hour of sailing”.

Signed, R.E. Gardiner, Postmaster.

Women of Cork

Dear Sir - Will you kindly allow a little space in your paper to ask Sir John Harley Scott to apologise to the women of Cork for his letter in this morning’s Examiner.

I, for one plain woman, consider it an insult, and am sure I am speaking for hundreds of my class. Would Sir John like to be confined to two bedrooms? The working people of Cork generally have large families, and we had long enough to huddle them into small spaces. But now we are to have a country managed by our own people, we certainly expect to be treated as the people and not as slaves.

I hope when the Building Committee meets again it will take a few suggestions from the women of Cork. - M.

City Hall on Grand Parade?

It is incomprehensible that any Corporation should have ever selected a site such as out-of-town Albert Quay for a City Hall. It is possible the site was originally agreed to because the conversion of the old Cornmarket building afforded cheap and easy (we are inclined to say ‘cheap and nasty’) materials for the job. Now the old City Hall has been burned and a new one must be built, various other sites have been proposed.

On closer examination, sound objections to these have been advanced by those with a thorough knowledge of the city. But we say the best site would be a portion of the English Market on the Grand Parade. If the Corporation will put the Coal Quay market in better order and make it available for a good class of trade, the centrally located English Market would be ideal.

A building could be put up which would be a lasting credit to the city. Cork can rise to a position of great commercial importance again, beyond the far from mean one it occupies today.

Let there be no half-hearted measure as if one has no confidence in the future. There is no more foolish action on the part of a municipality than to erect official buildings which are poorly located and which, within a decade, have become quite unsuitable and discreditable to a city of importance.

The Sport of Kings

An overflowing meeting of the followers of ‘The Sport of Kings’ was held between Parnell Place and the GPO and the following resolutions were passed.

No.1: “That this mighty throng of indignant and outraged humanity demands the suspension of all wars, disputes, strikes and disruptions in newspaper and post office services. So too, the suspension of parliamentary debates, elections and other such interferences during the flat and steeplechase racing seasons.

No. 2: “Any who resist this demand be placed outside the pale of cultured and civilised society as beings incapable of recognising and appreciating the mission of the human race”.

A Joint Committee from among the millions present was then formed to co-operate with the turf authorities to ensure provision of a special post office and sufficient newspapers to meet universal demand.