Boy, 11, accidentally shot dead by brother, and strike at candle factory

A SAD tragedy occurred at 38, Thomas Davis Street, Blackpool, yesterday, the Echo reported on Saturday, July 15, 1922.

Francis Cahill, aged 11 or 12, was playing about at home when he was accidentally shot dead by his brother Leo, a member of the Fianna. Leo, revolver in hand, did not realise it was loaded and when the weapon went off, Francis fell immediately to the ground.

A hasty examination revealed he had been shot through the lung and it was apparent he had not long to live. Indeed, he expired in moments.

A message was sent to the Cathedral for a priest, who administered the last rites.

However, in a letter in the Echo that day, Leo disputed the report.

He said: “Francis was not shot through the head but through the lung. I would also like you to contradict the statement that I was arrested. I was not.”

Drunk’s threats to police

At Cork Central Court George Walsh, Ballycotton, was accused of being drunk and disorderly on the South Mall last night. Police evidence was that he approached three police and asked if they were members of the IRA. He made use of nasty expressions and challenged to fight any of them.

On three occasions he was moved on, but returned and was ultimately removed to Union Quay police barracks.

Walsh was fined five shillings and costs.

Two youths, Leo Buckley and Michael Quirke, were charged with causing an explosion that was likely to endanger life near Sharman Crawford Street.

Police were of the opinion they could connect them with other explosions that have taken place in the city recently. They were remanded for eight days.

Soap and Candle Strike

The extensive soap and candle factory of E. Ryan & Co., Pope’s Quay, closed down today in consequence of a strike of all hands.

About 160 employees - 120 men and boys and 40 girls - are members the ITGWU.

The dispute with management arose after the dismissal of three members of the staff.

Two conferences, as well as several interviews with management, failed to reach an amicable settlement. Picketing outside the company’s premises was carried on during the day.

Midleton road works

The Town Surveyor for Midleton reported on recent Urban Council road works.

The lane in Mill Road was repaired with cinders. Riordan’s Lane was repaired by the inhabitants, who throw out cinders and ashes. Green’s Lane is never repaired.

On the last occasion, Dickerson’s Lane was repaired with gravel taken from the riverbed. The others were repaired with macadam. At present, Riordan’s Lane and Murphy’s Lane require scraping off and repairing with coarse gravel.

Notices are to be served on the inhabitants to stop throwing out refuse.

Regarding the water supply to T.G. Wallis’s farm, the Presentation nuns are satisfied with 10s. per anum for supply to cattle trough.

Polo Match at the Baths

Last night, under the auspices of the Munster branch of the IASA, teams representing Blues and Whites played a water polo match at the Municipal baths.

This was the first contest since 1919, owing to the baths being closed. The match was well fought and resulted in a 3-2 win for the Whites.

The Blues were: Ahern, Long, V. O’Neill, Bradley, J. O’Neill, Wellwood (Dolphin) and Wilkie (Cork). The Whites: McKittrick (YMCA), Williams, Rearden, Barry (Dolphin), Mullins, Bennett (Cork), Ryder (Pembroke and Dolphin).

Admiral Moresby and Cobh

Sir - Your announcement of the death of Admiral Moresby recalls that for many years he was a notable resident of Cobh. This was through his connection by marriage with one of the town’s oldest, most prominent families.

His wife was the eldest daughter of the late Philip Scott, whose ship agency firm still contributes to the welfare of the town.

Admiral Moresby published an account of his exploration when captain of HMS Basilisk, entitled Discoveries and Surveys in New Guinea. The preface to this important work is dated from ‘The Glen’, Cobh, the house he built to the north of the Scotch Church. A later work, Two Admirals: Sir Fairfax Moresby and John Moresby, was published in 1909 and gives some rather blurred reminiscences of Cobh.

He left the town after the early death of his wife in 1876. Mrs. Moresby was a highly gifted woman and a contributor to Good Words and other periodicals of her time. Her uncle, Dr David Scott, promoted the advantages of Cobh as a health resort.

Port Moresby is the principal port of New Guinea and fittingly perpetuates the name of its discoverer.

Yours etc. James Coleman, Cobh.

Republican Troops Advance

Republican troops continue to make advances throughout the country. Bulletins stated last night that they are making rapid gains in Limerick city and the Free State barracks in Killmallock has been besieged and captured with conspicuous bravery.

Communication Disrupted

As a result of telegraphic disruption, no general news or racing results have been received by us up to time of going to press. The position on the G.S.W.R. system to-day is that the Cork and Waterford trains are running but the Rosslare service is suspended.