What was in the news 100 years ago today? A capital still burning...

DUBLIN appears to be returning to normal. The embargo upon public use of the telephone has been lifted and trams are running. Train services north will soon be back but the damage to the permanent way to Cork is severe. Services west are also yet uncertain.

Buildings destroyed on O’Connell Street are still burning.

An amazing discovery has been made in the ruins of the Four Courts. The chambers of the Lord Chief Justice are entirely undamaged and in the same state as they had been before the Republican seizure of the Courts.

Cork Women’s Health Association

The Women’s Health Association met in the St. Vincent de Paul Hall, Queen Street (now Fr. Mathew Street), Miss Helay in the chair. The Nurse’s Report for June stated 87 cases attended to, of which three died (advanced cases). Seven went to the Sanatorium. 367 home visits were made. Some rooms were disinfected. Milk, eggs, cod liver oil and malt extract were supplied to cases unable to procure these things for themselves. One bed was lent. Warm clothing is constantly needed for cases going to the Sanatorium.

Summer Course in Irish

Dear Sir, I wish to direct attention to the hardship teachers undergo by attending Saturday classes. The teacher has no respite. Even the workers in the city are allowed a half-day on Saturdays. The Bandon teachers have taken action on the matter. Not before time. Yours etc., ‘Clio’.

Corporation Meeting

Alderman O’Sullivan said £3,000 had been allocated by the Provisional Government for relieving unemployment in Cork. A scheme had been submitted to Dublin for asphalting the North Main Street but was turned down with the suggestion that 80% of the money be expended on labour.

The Alderman proposed that £975 be spent constructing a necessary road around the Lough and that work begin immediately.

The expenditure would not add anything to rates and the Corporation should not keep the money lying in the bank while things were so bad.

The Labour Exchanges were closed down and unemployment rife. The making of this road for vehicular traffic would occupy 150 men. The Lord Mayor responded that, again, the Provisional Government would have to approve the scheme. If the Corporation went on with this work, it might find itself having to cover the cost out of the rates.

Furthermore, money was being tumbled into the Lough from other schemes without and definite supervision or any overall plan. He had before suggested that the Lough be taken over by the Fitzgerald Park Committee, or that a similar committee be set up for it. Alderman O’Sullivan said, that was a separate thing altogether.

Sir John Scott said, “the alderman’s proposal will require notice of motion”. The City Engineer reminded the meeting that the whole of the Lough was not within the city borough.

Alderman O’Sullivan responded that the people who were starving were within the borough. City Solicitor Galvin said, “the money had indeed been allocated to the city” but not yet received.

Mr. Nolan said, “what about the North Main Street?” and the discussion continued.

Summer Show Postponed

The postponement of the Cork Show is a cruel disappointment to the hundreds of country maidens who have been hustling dressmakers for weeks. Hay-cutting, mangel cleaning and other field work were all hurried up so nothing would interfere with the great annual parade of millinery and modes. Now everything is upset, and the ribbons and strapped shoes must ruefully be put away unadmired.

Well, if there is a screed of justice left in the hearts of the promoters, they will immediately announce the new date.

Here are hundreds of pounds of finery flung aside. Appointments that would have brought untold happiness to many hearts. Beauty deprived of its bloom. Romantic visions ruthlessly shattered. Suburban damsels may blossom forth at carnival, tennis party or bazaar, but for the solitary annual occasion for the display of rural beauty to be treated thus by elderly men organisers Unspeakable,

The jarveys too have been scandalously dealt with and their annual after-show merrymaking held up if not eliminated. It is not often they get to carry such gorgeous dress display - and at such prices! The action of the Show Committee is indeed a cause of much indignation among the speed merchants of the Boggy Road.