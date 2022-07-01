What was in the news 100 years ago today?

AFTER desperate fighting lasting all day, the end of the Four Courts struggle came yesterday when the Republican garrison surrendered. According to a Free State communique, 130 prisoners were taken, including Generals Rory O’Connor and Liam Mellowes. It appears there have been no fatalities among the Republicans. The Four Courts has been completely destroyed. The Press Association says that 22 civilians have been killed since Wednesday.

Firing continued last night and followed lorries passing through the streets but it decreased in intensity as the night wore on.

Meanwhile, in Listowel, the post occupied by Free State troops was attacked by Republican forces and, at 5 o’clock yesterday evening, the garrison surrendered unconditionally. Having listened to Brigadier Murphy’s reasoning they joined his forces to fight for the Republic.

Cork Central Court – 3 cases

Timothy Moynihan, Wise’s Lane, was bound over to come up for judgement if called upon. Inspector Fitzsimmons of the N.S.P.C.C., said that defendant kept his home and children well, but at times he beat them so severely they ran away, and were found on the streets at night by the police. Four of his seven children were committed to an industrial school. It was stated that Moynihan is an army pensioner and a widower.

William Broderick, Leitrim Street, was charged with the larceny of an overcoat, the property of James Healy, Friar’s Walk. The evidence was that the defendant took the coat off a bicycle near the G.P.O. and disposed of it. When arrested in Prince’s Street he was taken to the Bridewell. He admitted the offence and the coat was recovered from a man who said he paid a small sum of money and a pint of stout for it. Policeman Fitzgerald, prosecuting, said he knew defendant. Defendant had been an officer in the British Army and belonged to Youghal. His people sent him to Cork to attend the college as a medical student under a British Government grant, but he spent his time knocking about and was to be met at all hours of the night drunk. He had been ordered to leave Cork by the O.C., I.R.P. (Officer in Command, Irish Republican Police) but did not do so and was giving the police a lot of trouble. If the Court could get him to leave the city, that would meet the case. Chairman of the Court, “I don’t think he should be allowed go unpunished”.

Policeman Fitzgerald, “He always seems to be under the influence of drink and does not seem to be responsible for his actions. I think he must have got shell shock”.

Remanded for eight days and the police instructed to communicate with his family.

Mary Murphy, Blarney Street, was charged with the larceny of a coat the property of Mrs. O’Sullivan, Rope Walk. Policeman Fitzgerald said the defendant had been in the Magdalen Home, Peacock Lane and in the Good Shepherd. She had such a bad record there that she had to be transferred to the Women’s Gaol where she spent six weeks. She had been in most of the convents of the south and was only 21 years of age.

Mrs. O’Sullivan on being called, refused to be sworn and said the defendant did not steal the coat but only took the loan of it.

The Chairman said Mrs. O’Sullivan would be removed to the cells if she persisted in her refusal to give evidence. Mrs. O’Sullivan accepted that she did make a statement to the police about the coat but did not tell them that defendant stole it. Defendant’s sister had since returned it. Policeman Fitzgerald said defendant had been previously convicted of larceny and served three months. The Chairman said this time she would have to go to gaol for six months and be under Probation for twelve months on release. Defendant created a scene when leaving the dock.

Cruelty to Animals

Sir – May I claim some of your valuable space to protest against the callous cruelty to horses so common in the streets of Cork. It is an everyday sight to see horses being urged up steep hills under loads they can hardly draw on the level, with the driver perched jauntily on the top and making no attempt to help the poor beast.

On one occasion I saw a horse being dragged backward down the hill by the weight of the of the cart and the driver flogging the poor thing in a sickening fashion.

Only this morning I saw a sight which makes me shiver to think of – a poor horse with a leg swollen and sore and blistered being led along the street. It was obvious to the most hardened observer that the unfortunate creature could hardly put a foot on the ground, and he was hobbling and flinching with pain at every step. Luckily one of the I.R.P. was on the spot and saw the incident and remonstrated with the man in charge of the horse. Surely such things must not be allowed.

A Lover of Animals

Rainfall Over June

Rainfall measured at UCC over June 1922. Total depth: 0.6 inches. Rain days: 11. Heaviest Fall: 0.24 on June 30th over nine hours. Total Duration of Rainfall: 20.25 hours. The first seven days of the month were rainless. A fall on the 8th brought an end to a 14-day period of absolute drought. Rainfall for the first half of 1922 was 18.53 inches over 102 days. This was 0.07 inches above the average for the past 38 years. Compiled by J.J. Lalor, UCC