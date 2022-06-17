Cork holds its breath for election results, and Echo has tourist tips for Mars!

THE counting of votes in yesterday’s national elections began at the Courthouse today at 10am, the Echo reported 100 years ago on Saturday, June 17, 1922.

The task is a tedious one under the superintendence of Michael Meighan, a gentleman who is thoroughly well versed with the system of Proportional Representation. The calculators are E.J. Murphy and J.F. Wrenne.

There are 114 ballot boxes to be audited and by noon 60 were done.

An adjournment was then taken for lunch after which counting of the ‘first preferences’ began. In all probability, the earliest intimation of the votes of the people will not be available until 5.30pm. The total number of votes cast was 30,934 and the quota will be at least 6,076.

Candidates’ agents were present at the count from the outset, so too Messrs de Roiste, Walsh and Robert Day, the Labour candidate. Alderman Beamish paid a brief visit.

The Irish Republican Police are on duty outside the Courthouse and no-one is admitted except the candidates, their nominated agents and the Press.

Small crowds are gathered along the corridor in the vestibule and outside the building, eagerly speculating on the result.

Traders’ protest

At a meeting of the Executive of the Cork I.D.A. a strong protest on behalf of the importers and traders of the city and the South of Ireland was entered on the detention and searching of the SS Stella Maris by the British at Haulbowline.

Undue delay, expense and inconvenience has resulted from the detention and it was decided to report fully on the matter to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The action of two city architects in specifying British Portland cement and Bangor slates for the rebuilding of two premises was severely commented upon.

The Secretary was instructed to get in touch with the local Association of Architects and get some explanation of the incongruity of specifying British materials for the reconstruction of premises which had been burnt down by order of the British authorities in Ireland.

Tourist Tips for Mars!

For the benefit of those who, in the near future, may desire to travel by aerobus for a sojourn on our neighbouring planet, I append a few details concerning the climate, etc.

The air on Mars is thinner by half and snow and ice cover a considerable part of the surface.

These facts combined make the production of hot air rather difficult. On that account the place is unsuitable for American tourists.

The seas are frozen for up to half the year, but as this is 687 days long, nobody should go unprovided with tobogganing ‘toggery’.

Now that the Lough has been resolved from water to mud, the Martians will expect an influx of Cork skating folk around Christmas-time. Equally, the excellent Martian canal system affords ample regatta space and, unlike our own, no dredging is necessary thanks to melting mountain snow and ice flushing them clear and clean.

In this respect, the Corporation could, with advantage, present the Martians with the southern branch of the Lee as an extra canal. Alternatively (and serving the same purpose) it might obtain a loan of a few Martian mountains and dump them out in the neighbourhood of the Muskerry Station.

Cork Contradictions

Being a devotee of tennis since the old halcyon days of ping-pong, I frequent the places where the knights and ladies in white “come forth to play on a sunshine holiday”.

But Cork contradictions clamour for expression and deserve it and I think it a shame so many of our young men are rashly given a bat to hold at a cricket wicket when it is perfectly evident they were born for the tennis court.

Meanwhile, many of our young ladies are prevented by one cause or another from taking the places of these young men and thereby greatly improving the cricket to be seen in Cork.

It is pathetic to watch some of the aspirants during their warm-up canters trying to strike a friendship with the ball, so that later it will let them down easy after leaving the bowler’s hand.

If cricket balls could smoke or imbibe, centuries would be ordinary affairs with some local batsmen.

But in the sacred name of cricket, why cannot arrangements be made to exchange many young men in white with ladies in tennis toilette, and thus do athletic justice to both parties and games – and to a suffering observant public.

Tomorrow’s Fixtures

Athletic Grounds, 3.30pm: 1920 club hurling championship semi-final, St Mary’s v Fair Hill.

At Lisgoold new grounds, Midleton v Lisgoold and Carrigtwohill v Rathcormac. Macroom v Nils at Macroom. Blarney v Inniscarra at Cloghroe. Sarsfields v Nemo Rangers at Riverstown. Aghabullogue v. Collegians at Coachford.

Parisian Suicide

A well-known Parisian café was the scene of a tragedy today when a young man took out a revolver and shot himself while the café terrace was crowded. He left a letter on a table addressed to Mlle Margur Dufour, Vitry-sur-Sein, stating: “Since you abandon me, I shall kill myself, Charles”.

Rabies Rampant

Rabies on a large scale has broken out at Constantinople and 650 people are being treated for dog bites. The whole-scale destruction of dogs is taking place.