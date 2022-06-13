How The Echo was born – 130 years ago

The Saturday Football Echo was a popular addition in the 1960s, printing English soccer results.



Another historic day for the Evening Echo was Saturday, May 8, 1976, which was the last edition produced by hot metal, before it moved to a web offset press the following Monday.



Declan Hassett, Echo editor in the 1980s, recalled reporting on the visit of President John F. Kennedy to Cork, adding: “But Echo days are usually less dramatic than that; the Echo is your forever friend, keeping you in touch with the world... well, Cork. And long may this healthy relationship of reader and newspaper thrive.”



The Evening Echo went compact ‘tabloid’ size on Monday, March 4, 1991, after 99 years as a broadsheet, and a front page editorial by Tim Cramer declared: “We believe that after a century of service to the people of Cork and beyond, this service should now be extended to cater for tomorrow’s people.”



The new-look Echo would be “full colour” and Cramer added: “Bright it will be, sleazy it will not, continuing to be very much a family newspaper.”



The front page ‘splash’ that day, by Tim Vaughan - later editor of the Irish Examiner - was about people smuggling drugs into Cork Prison, using hurleys to volley the illegal substances inside tennis balls over the walls. There was a report on a vigil for the soon-to-be-released Birmingham Six and a headline stated that war loomed in the Gulf, while — perhaps predictably — another declared there was a Cork ‘flood warning’.



In 1992, in a supplement marking 100 years of the Echo, George Crosbie, Chairman of Cork Examiner Publications Ltd, alluded to its political independence down the years. “We continue to believe that for a newspaper to sustain its credibility, it must retain independence, speaking out on behalf of people without fear or favour.”



The intervening years have seen much change in the world of media, with the arrival of the internet, social media, and technology at everyone’s fingertips.



The Echo’s popular website, EchoLive.ie, now carries the same news, sport, and features to its readers in a different form, while the print edition still updates, informs, and entertains the people of Cork.



The Echo remains a constant and familiar friend in the lives of Cork people. Here’s to the next 130 years.



As the legendary Bernie Murphy once remarked: “The Echo? Sure it’s me daza boy!” So say all of us.