What was in the news 100 years ago today, in Cork?

I AM disappointed in our young men, wrote an Echo reporter 100 years ago today, on Saturday, May 27 1922. They do not come up to my expectations of what young men should be.

We have passed a whole fortnight of semi-tropical weather and scarcely a single straw hat has been sported. There are whispers of a scarcity, but I have seen them lying sad and neglected in outfitters’ windows.

The flannel pants has been dug out from the backwoods of the wardrobe, and its twin, the sports jacket has also been liberated.

But the straw boater remains Cinderella-like, awaiting recognition from our behindhand beaus.

This shameful neglect is emphasised by the contrasting attitude of the girls. They come out in the sun as the butterfly does - all radiant and wayward, attracting the young romantics as actual butterflies do the children.

On another matter, fashion journals are announcing the return of the long skirt but there is clear disunion at fashion street level. Our Flappers are flouting the designers and costumers and staying with short.

Shoe and stocking manufacturers seem to have joined on the side of the short-skirters with telling effect and fashion artists and photographers are experiencing pressure from both in their effort to prove that each is the more attractive style.

Statue neglected

Dear Sir - Might I draw the attention of Cork Corporation officials to the neglected condition of Fr Mathew’s Statue for some time past? Many of the letters have fallen off and the pedestal requires cleaning down.

“Recently, an offer was made to repair the National Monument on the Grand Parade. Quite right, but I feel sure that the memory of the ‘Apostle of Temperance’ is also still held in veneration and respect by the people of Cork.”

Yours truly, John Harley Scott,

Motor Stolen

At a special court yesterday, Bertie Lyons, of Hettyville, Douglas Road, was charged with the larceny of a motor car, the property of Henry Scott, Old Blackrock Road, on or about May 1.

Mr Scott deposed that he put his car into his garage at about 6pm. The next morning, he saw the hasp had been taken off the door and the car was gone.

Then, about two weeks ago, the prisoner called to his house and told him his car was at Union Quay Police Barracks and had been requisitioned for official business, and that two different battalions wanted it.

Lyons asked for a receipt to be made out to a Mr James Wren, stating that Mr Scott had sold him the car for £45.

An Intelligence Officer of the Cork No. 1 Brigade deposed that on May 12, he was in Cook Street with a party of military when he saw a Ford car outside the Rob Roy Hotel. He observed the same car the next morning at Riverstown Pike, took possession of it and sent it to Union Quay.

A police witness gave evidence of arresting Wren, who stated he never bought the car from the owner, nor did he authorise Lyons to ask for a receipt in his name. The court returned prisoner for trial to the Circuit Court and refused bail.

Swimming Baths Closed

A deputation representing the Cork Swimming Clubs has appealed to the Corporation for the municipal baths to be re-opened this year.

The deputation brought a letter from the city Sanitary Officer in support of their application and said they had already appeared before the Public Health Committee. That Committee, while anxious to help, felt obliged to refer the matter to the Waterworks Committee and City Engineer.

There could well be a scarcity of water this summer and that is a factor to be considered. Also an issue is the fact that at present a percentage of unfiltered water is pumped direct to the city’s reservoirs.

The capacity of each of the tanks at the baths is 76,000 gallons and in weather like that being experienced at present, they should be cleansed daily.

The Lord Mayor said every member of the Corporation would like very much to have the baths opened, but in view of these issues it would be judicious to carry out all necessary consultations. Sir John Scott said the Waterworks Committee ought to deal with the application with urgency. In regard to water supply, Cork is splendidly circumstanced compared to other large centres in England and Scotland. The Sanitary Officer said that last year was the first the baths had been closed. The matter was then referred to the Waterworks Committee.

London Meetings

Michael Collins arrived in London this morning to join his Free State Government colleagues for important discussions with the Imperial Government.

A joint British and Irish meeting will be held at No. 10 at 6pm this evening at which the Prime Minister will preside.

Mr Collins drove in a closed car to the Colonial Office at 11.50am and appeared in very good spirits. He was in great haste, dashing past a battery of Press photographers. When he left at 1.30pm, he informed the Press there would be nothing to report until this evening’s meeting. Mr Churchill left a few minutes after him and replied smilingly regarding any developments, “no, not yet”.