Fire in Plunkett Street, Butter Band seek funds, and Cork in All-Ireland final

SHORTLY after 12.30 yesterday, fire broke out at Mr Mackesy’s restaurant in Market Avenue, off Oliver Plunkett Street, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, May 20, 1922.

Richard Forrest reports in our Echoes of the Past.

Huge quantities of smoke billowed from the windows when a large pan of fat in the kitchen caught fire.

A telephone message was quickly sent to the Fire Brigade who were soon on the scene. In the meantime, Mr. Mackesy carried a chemical extinguisher in from the restaurant to the kitchen and, with this, and another large one brought by the Fire Brigade, the outbreak was checked and extinguished.

Beyond the scorching and discolouring of the ceiling very little damage was done. The outbreak attracted a large number of onlookers.

Butter Band Woes

The equipment of the Butter Exchange Band has greatly deteriorated in the recent troubled years and its financial position is serious.

Music supplied by the band is always and ever a pleasure and appreciated by Cork’s citizens, and the band has given long and faithful service and been ever ready in the cause of charity.

A band promenade will take place on Sunday at Fitzgerald’s Park at 4pm at which the Exchange hope to raise funds.

An excellent programme has been arranged featuring Shandon Bells, Crown Diamonds, Hearts and Flowers, Bohemian Girl, Erin go Bragh, a selection from Wagner and a Balfe Waltz.

The conductor will be A.E. Ogden. The IRA Pipers’ Band will play The Little House on the Hill, Kilkenny, The Old Rustic Bridge, My Love She’s But A Lassie Yet, Buckley’s Reel and The Harp That Once.

The Christian Brothers’ Boys will also play, and the reels and hornpipes will be danced by Madge Cix, Pidgie O’Brien, Mary K. O’Brien, P. Twomey, J. Healy and P. Reilly.

Attractions at the Palace

There should be a crowded house tonight at the Palace Theatre for the closing performances of this week’s very attractive programme, which featured Duncan & Atkins, Don Ealen and Joe and Jack. In addition, a splendid series of pictures is on show of last Sunday’s great All-Ireland Hurling Final in which Cork were beaten by Dublin.

Variety is the keynote in next week’s programme. It will feature comedian Jack Byrne, dainty artistes Nina and Nora, unusual acrobat Percy Val and musical entertainers Les Bon Bons. Also featuring - ‘Around the Town’ and Gaumont Graphics.

All-Ireland Triumph

They came trooping to Croke Park last Sunday. Endless streams of men and a big sprinkling of fair colleens with the soft touch of the south wind in their handsome, happy, slightly assertive faces.

Cork’s fine pipe band was filed in at 2.20pm to a rapidly filling arena, quickly followed by the 40-strong Brass and Reed Band of Dublin Transport. The pipers struck out bravely and the sun shone down on the heartening scene.

Packed stands and embankments rose to the martial musicians - statesmen, soldiers, clergy, doctors, businessmen and tens of thousands of the country’s fine peasants and city workers were all here to applaud the auspicious opening.

Led by big Dick O’Gorman of Midleton, the red-jersied Corkonians appeared at 2.45. A wiry bunch of men, some, such as Con Sheehan, were heroes of a hundred fights, others, like young Ring of St Finbarr’s and Coughlan of Blackrock, taking All-Ireland battle thrills for the first time.

Five minutes before the hour, the Dublin team appeared. Swarthy, strongly built, smiling. Old Bob Mockler led them. They were more muscular than Cork’s team and looked quietly sanguine.

Tony McGrath of Clare took charge and the contest for the highest honours in our Great National game commenced.

(This was the delayed 1920 final which Dublin won 4-9 to 4-3. None of Dublin’s players was born in Dublin).

Farming Offer for Ex-R.I.C.

The Agent-General for Ontario has confirmed arrangements have been made to guarantee employment on Ontario farms to a certain number of single ex-R.I.C. men with farm experience.

A number are proceeding there at the end of the month and the Agent-General will continue to consider applications.

Meanwhile, in Tipperary, four retired constables have received notices purporting to be from IRA authorities to leave. In three cases, three days’ notice has been given and one of these includes the ex-constable’s wife and family. In the fourth case a month’s notice is given.

Horrific death in Texas

Texarkana, Texas - A mob here today battered down the door of the local gaol and seized a black man who had shot and killed a white man. They tied a rope around his neck and dragged him through the streets until he died from strangulation. After which they built a funeral pyre and burned the body to ashes.

Women’s Open Champion

Joyce Wethered, 20, won the women’s Open Golf Championship at Sandwich yesterday, beating Cecilia Leitch in an astonishing tournament. Leith held the title since 1914 and this was only Wethered’s second time competing. A tall, slim figure displaying little animation, she played superb golf.