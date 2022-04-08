Collins bridles at being compared to Russian leader, and attack on Cork dairy

WHEN a London journalist compared Michael Collins to Alexander Kerensky, former Chairman of the Russian Provisional Government, the Corkman made a vigorous reply, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, April 8, 1922.

Kerensky’s time in charge lasted just three months before he was overthrown by Lenin and the Bolsheviks, whom the journalist was apparently comparing to Collins’s foe Éamon de Valera.

Mr Collins said the rights and liberties of the Irish people must be protected by the Government of the Irish people. If these are infringed upon by any disorderly element in the community, action must be taken, he said.

Such action must always be to safeguard rights and liberties and it cannot be helped if occasionally it appears strange to outsiders, explained Collins.

Elsewhere, the Echo reported that, owing to attacks on members and ex-members of the RIC, the disbandment of the force had been suspended.

Large numbers were due to leave Ship Street Barracks, Dublin, but extensive precautionary measures were instead being taken there and at Dublin Castle.

Also, a prominent British official arrived in Youghal today in connection with the handing over of the coastguard station.

IRA from the constabulary barracks are now in possession and armed sentries at both entrances. British soldiers are still at the military barracks but are expected to depart tomorrow.

In a stern Publicity Directive, the IRA told the Press: “You are hereby notified that publication of any matters relative to the Irish Republican Army is prohibited unless passed by the Publicity Department, I.R.A.”

The Echo reported that Mr Skelton, an Australian delegate to the Irish Race Conference held in Paris in January, had declared 90% of the Irish were in favour of the Free State, and forecast a united Ireland within a year.

Serious Incident in Glanmire

On Thursday at about 10pm, armed men forced entrance into the farm of Eugene Riordan, Brooklodge, Glanmire. They did considerable damage, destroying about 50 gallons of milk. Mr Riordan and his nephew were fired at and the nephew was injured on his back. He was taken to the Mercy Hospital where his condition is said not to be serious. The attack is believed to have arisen out of a wages dispute.

Also, the Echo reported that the day before, an elderly man who collects milk money from customers of Lord Barrymore’s dairy at Newton, a mile outside Cobh, was robbed of his week’s collection, a sum of over £18. He had just reached the farm entrance when two men - one wearing a black mask, and the other a white one - jumped over the fence of the adjacent wood.

Cork Child Welfare League

At the League’s monthly meeting, a letter from the Cork Co. Borough Insurance Society was read. It invited the League to a meeting of joint bodies interested in the health of the city with the object of forming an After-Care Committee.

The Report of the work of the League’s externs and health visitors showed 254 mothers and babies attended at Cork Maternity External, 362 at Lying-in Hospital and 97 at Central Bureau. Of this total of 713, 152 required medical advice and 104 food. Among this 104, 1,840 quarts of milk and 57 pairs of bread were distributed at a cost of £29 10s.

Nurse Magner (Northside) paid 215 visits to the homes of mothers and babies, Nurse Patten (Southside) 260 and Nurse O’Brien (Centre) 241. Of these, 8, 10 and 10 respectively were reported sick, with 2, 0 and 5 deaths. The report commented on the benefit the milk given by the League is to the recipients. Several children recovering from influenza and other maladies have made wonderful progress

The report also addressed the great suffering in the city caused by unemployment. Loss of wages means lack of food and bread and tea is not a diet on which a healthy race can be reared.

No Pay on St Patrick’s Day

Sir - I beg to draw the attention of the Lord Mayor to the fact the County Council workers were not paid for St Patrick’s Day. - Yours faithfully, County Council Worker. P.S. We got paid for that day for the last nine years.

£400 for a Two-acre Field

A 2-acre field near Mullingar, which usually would have fetched about £40, was sold yesterday after brisk bidding for £400. The farmer who has become the new owner expended his life’s savings to acquire it.

He declares it his intention to dig it over in the search for treasure. Some time ago a box was found in it that contained Spanish gold coins and a map believed to indicate the spot where more treasure lies.

Frau Fleischmann’s Pupils

Gerald Shanahan, 12, of Cork, a pianist pupil of Frau Fleischmann, played to a thronged hall in the Gresham Hotel, Dublin, recently and some of his pieces were greeted with the most vociferous applause.