Petrol was the future... 100 years ago! And a bomb goes off on busy Pana

MOVE over horses, petrol is the new king in the farming world: that was the gist of an opinion piece that ran in the Echo 100 years ago today, on Saturday, April 1, 1922.

A reporter stated: “I had an interesting conversation with the head of a Cork motor firm during the week, a young man, an Irishman, who has seen something of the world. ‘The hope of Irish commerce and agriculture’, he told me, ‘lies in the young and their application of the newest methods.

"Petrol is the factor which will decide the farming profits of the future and is already doing so in all progressive countries. A knowledge of motor engineering, even the most elementary, will be essential for the young farmers of tomorrow’.

The reporter added: “Horses are used now only for pleasure, petrol has taken their place. Petrol on the farm removes the anxiety of broken weather and when the labourer cannot go to the fields the engine will give him work in the barn. It will illuminate the farmer’s house and heat it. It will pulp and grind, sow and reap, cut firewood and carry loads and get two days’ work into one.

“If the British market is to be held for Ireland, and the Irish farmer is to hold his grip on his land, the power of petrol must be recognised and utilised to the full.”

Also in the Echo 100 years ago today was a report that the Cork & District Motor Cycle Club held a series of interesting events at Five-Mile-Bridge the previous Wednesday. The Inflexibility Test involved a slow climb of 55 yards and a fast climb of 110; 15 yards were allowed to ‘get going’.

In the Stopping and Restarting test, two tapes were placed across the road 70 yards from the start. Competitors had to stop their machines between the tapes and restart on the word being given (each man being kept at a standstill for 15 seconds). The rider doing the whole distance in the shortest time being the winner. Among the prize winners were: Sidecar machines under 600CC, Wilson (Sunbeam), Ryan (Triumph). Sidecar machines over 600CC, Hosford (Blackbourne), Murphy (Enfield), Syanton (Indian), Reg Good (Norton). Solo machines under 350CC, Gibbings (A.J.S.), Henly (A.J.S.), O’Sullivan (A.J.S.). Solo machines 350-600CC, Mulligan (Ricardo-Triumph), Waterman (Sports Douglas), Wilson (ABC). Solo machines over 500CC, Ray Good (Norton), Murphy (Enfield). Messrs. Dooly, Goode,

Elaborate precautions were taken to prevent inconvenience to other traffic, of which there was very little.

Latest News from London

President Arthur Griffith said the latest proceedings in London have created satisfaction and hope throughout Ireland. The Treaty agreement, if carried out in the spirit of the signatories, will in time yield a united Ireland. The Irish delegates got a great ovation leaving Euston Station last night.

Bomb on Pana

At about 9.30pm last night, a loud explosion occurred in Patrick Street opposite Princes Street. The street was quite busy at the time and two people were hit by splinters, but there were no serious injuries.

Glass and one of the shutters of Mr Brennan’s jewellery shop were shattered. A young man, apparently suffering shock, was seen to collapse but soon recovered and was helped away by his friends.

The Irish Republican Police (IRP) were quickly on the scene led by Officer Barry. At first it was thought it was an ordinary dog-bomb or detonator, but investigation established it was undoubtedly a live one. Portions picked up suggest it contained small iron studs about the size of an overcoat button.

One account has it that it was thrown by a man in a navy-blue suit. The umbrella of a gentleman standing close to the scene was blown out of his hand and completely wrecked.

Troop Departures Continue

An officer and 50 men of the Royal Engineers searchlight company left Cork for Aldershot on the SS Puma yesterday evening. Other troop departures may be expected almost every evening next week. On Tuesday, men of the 2nd Hampshire Regiment leave with their wives and families.

Haulbowline Dockyard Deal

London’s Morning Post reports that as a result of a request from the Irish Provisional Government, the Admiralty have decided to send a destroyer to Haulbowline for a general overhaul and refit, pending a decision as to the future of the yard. The work will yield employment for some time to present staff and prevent any discharges. The Admiralty had originally intended to close the dockyard absolutely.

Dog Licence Money Taken

At about 4pm today, Commandant Meaney, accompanied by six armed members of the IRA, halted the staff at Millstreet Post Office and suspended business for about an hour.

It is understood they seized all paperwork connected with dog licences, as well as taking away any money received for them. Otherwise no damage was done and business resumed after their departure. The surrounding Post Offices were similarly raided.

Cork Team Selected

Shanbally Shamrocks put up a remarkably fine fight against the visiting ‘big guns’ of the Cork Selected last Sunday. The Selected were on trial to establish the inter-county team which will soon be meeting Limerick.

As for Shamrocks, on this form the lower harbour hurlers should be seen to much advantage in the County Championships.

The visitors were entertained to tea and the local A.O.H. fife and drum band played popular airs.