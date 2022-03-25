Horrific murder in daylight on Barrack Street, and ex-Lord Mayor of Cork dies

NEWS of a “sensational shooting” in Cork made headlines in the Echo on Saturday, March 25, 1922.

Ex-police sergeant William Gloster was killed that afternoon. He had resigned from the police force two years ago and was returning from the city to his residence at Elizabeth Fort.

On passing through Old Post Office Lane from the Grand Parade, he was fired at by a number of men. It was a 1.30pm and the streets were busy with people going to and from their dinner. A group of young men were gathered at the quay wall near the South Gate Bridge but no-one took much notice of them.

As Mr Gloster stepped off the footpath with the intention of proceeding up Barrack Street, five or six revolver shots were discharged in quick succession from close range.

Hit in both the head and abdomen, he collapsed and died, it is believed, instantaneously.

His body was removed to the Mercy Hospital, leaving a large pool of blood on the road.

The scene of the tragedy attracted the attention of many people. The ex-sergeant was a native of the Farranfore district, Co. Kerry.

An Ad that appeared in the Echo on March 25, 1922.

Collins urged to have talks

In view of the gravity of recent events, the British Government has wired a request to Michael Collins and Sir James Craig to come to London with any colleagues they choose so that all aspects of the situation in Ireland can be examined.

Mr Collins is due in Waterford tomorrow to address meetings in the city and in Dungarvan.

An extremely serious view of the situation in Ulster is being taken by all and the British Government says the outrages must be stopped with whatever steps necessary.

Regarding the appalling murder of the McMahon family, the Dáil heard there is no doubt it was the work of police ‘Specials’, three uniformed and one in plain clothes.

Two Catholics were shot dead in the street in Belfast yesterday and four, including three women, were hurt by a bomb.

No Black and Tan Guards

In response to false statements circulating through the country, the Provisional Government issued the following information yesterday: There are no Black and Tans whatsoever in the ranks of the new Civic Guard.

The present strength of the new police force is 400. Of these, 370 are members of the IRA and 30 are resigned RIC men, of whom about 25 did war service for the ranks of the IRA.

The Guards include men drawn from the IRA service units of East Clare, Limerick, West Cork, West Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim. The Civic Guard officers are all, so far, IRA men.

Ex-Lord Mayor dies

The death yesterday of Thomas Donovan, Fernhurst, of College Road, removes a popular figure from Cork and a man well-known in other Irish and English cities.

Born in Grenagh, he played a prominent part in the public life of the county and city. He was a member of the Rural District Council and Cork Corporation. He was High Sheriff in 1905 and Lord Mayor for three years from 1908 to 1910.

Large schemes tending to general improvement always had his enthusiastic support and the opening up of the western portions of the city owe much to his initiative and enterprise.

He erected several terraces of houses in the area and also the road and bridge which now bear his name in what has become one of Cork’s most attractive suburban areas. Mr Donovan was also a keen judge of hunter and no mean rider to hounds.

He was master of the Muskerry Hunt in 1906. In addition, he trained many successful racehorses, perhaps the best-known being Loppy.

His death, following a brief illness, will be widely regretted.

Change Your Clock Tonight

Summer Time comes into force at 2am tomorrow, and all clocks and watches should be put forward one hour. The new time will be used for all ordinary purposes as heretofore. For instance, all trains will run according to the altered time and all establishments where hours are regulated by law - such as licensed premises, factories, etc - will be required to observe it. Summer Time will end at 2am on October 8, 1922.

Cork ‘Selected’ for Limerick

Cork Selected travel to Shanbally tomorrow to play Shamrocks. Players and substitutes are requested to be at the County Board Rooms at 12.45 to travel by motor. The Cork team to play Limerick will be selected after the match. The following players to attend: Grey, Kennedy, O’Keeffe (Carrigtwohill); Ahern, Mat Murphy, S. Murphy, O’Connell (Blackrock); D. Ring, Aherne, Clarke, Denis Ring (St. Finbarr’s); Hassett (Collegians); J.B. Murphy (Cloughduv); O’Gorman (Midleton); Nagle, Halloran, Whelan (St. Mary’s); Sheehan, O’Riordan (Redmonds).

Cork camogie news

Miss Murphy presided at the meeting of the Cork City and County Camogie Association at Cook Sreet. Delegates from UCC, Plunketts, St Ita’s, St. Angela’s, Clan Emer and Cove attended.

The formation of a governing body along the lines as the GAA Central Council was discussed.

Baseball Taster in Cork

The U.S. baseball season will soon open and, for the benefit of those still unacquainted with the game, a full-scale match will be played tomorrow afternoon at Beaumont Park, Ballintemple. between the Irish Giants and the Cork Vics. Mr. J. Patterson will fill the role of umpire and the game begins at 3pm. Admission free.