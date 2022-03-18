Anger as Collins is prevented from honouring Republican dead at cemetery

A LETTER to the Echo published on Saturday, March 18, 1922.

A Chara - We, the relatives of many of the men who now lie in the Republican Plot at St Finbarre’s Cemetery, protest in the strongest manner against the actions of those who prevented Michael Collins TD and his colleagues from honouring the memory of the dead.

Some of us may not agree with Mr Collins’s policy at the moment, but that makes no difference as far as our resentment at Sunday’s incident is concerned. These men, whose bodies lie in the plot, gave their lives for the nation and we, their relatives, repudiate the right of anyone from paying their respects. We feel very keenly about the whole affair but will refrain from anything more than this simple protest lest any statement from us should add to the difficulty of the present position.

Is sinn-ne, Mary Deasy, Nora O’Mullane, Elizabeth Crowley, Kate Dennehy, Helena Murphy, Mary Spriggs, Patrick Barry, Timothy Murphy, Margaret O’Sullivan.

Another letter writer stated...

Dear Sir - The Irish Republican Police say they are acting on strictly non-political lines. If so, where were they when we were attacked last Saturday night by armed men when going to the station to meet Michael Collins? Where were they when we were attacked coming back from the station and our drums thrown into the water? Where were they Saturday night-Sunday morning last when the pavements on Patrick Street, South Mall and the Grand Parade were painted with abuse of Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith? This work must have taken many hours and engaged a great many people. Where were they when armed bullies were firing loaded guns in amongst defenceless people on the Parade last Sunday? Where were they when the Opera House was invaded by the same pack of bullies. Where were they when Sergeant Curran was shot in Cornmarket Street yesterday? Further comment unnecessary.”

Comrades of Patrick Horgan, Fair Lane.

Sergeant Shot at Pub

Sergeant Curran, stationed for many years at the Bridewell and one of Cork’s best-known policemen, was fired at and seriously wounded at 5pm yesterday.

It seems there was a row opposite a public house in Cornmarket Street and Sergeant Curran intervened. An eyewitness says the moment he approached a man drew a revolver and fired at him. Two shots went off and the sergeant fell to his knees.

A rush of police with carbines issued from the Bridewell and the crowd quickly dispersed. A passer-by ran to SS. Peter & Paul’s Church for a priest and a doctor was also summoned.

The sergeant was removed to the Military Hospital at the Barracks. He was wounded through the back and is in a rather serious condition.

Death after I.R.P Clash

A coroner’s inquiry into the death of Patrick Horgan, 71 Wolfe Tone Street, was held at the Mercy Hospital today by Mr Coroner Murphy. Deceased died from wounds sustained last night during a clash on Castle Street between an Irish Republican Police (I.R.P) patrol and the Parnell Guards Band.

“Deceased”, his wife said, “was an ex-soldier aged 30 years. Yesterday, St Patrick’s Day, was his birthday”. He left home the evening before at around 8.30 pm in good health and the next time she saw him was around 1am in the Mercy, when he was unconscious. At that point the inquiry adjourned to Wednesday next.

Wagonette set Alight

A meeting in support of the Peace Treaty held in Bandon yesterday broke up in disorder.

It was presided over by Canon Cohalan P.P., who was moved to the chair on the motion of J.T. Murphy, Lissarda. The Rev. Chairman’s speech was listened to until nearing the end when there were interruptions right in front of the wagonette from which the meeting was addressed.

Sean Hales TD was the next speaker and he too came in for considerable interruption, some of which was good humoured.

When J.T. Murphy stood up, it was found the front portion of the brake was alight, petrol having been poured on it. The occupants were forced to get off and notes of the proceedings were snatched away by one of the interrupters. Here and there the large crowd swayed as if scuffles were taking place.

Others on the wagonette were John McCarthy, Kinsale, Micheál MacCarthaigh, Crosshaven, and Seamus Lynch.

St Patrick’s Day in Cobh

There was general observance of the national holiday at Cobh with no work being done except of the most pressing character.

Religious observance was notable, and a large congregation was present in St Colman’s Cathedral at noon to assist at High Mass. His Lordship Most Rev Dr Browne presided.

A special sermon in Irish was preached by Rev Fr Tobin, St. Patrick’s College, Fermoy. To those competent to follow him, it was an intellectual treat. To those not so fortunate, it must undoubtedly act as an incentive to the study and acquirement of a knowledge of the native tongue.

GAA Club Amalgamation

It’s possible the senior GAA clubs of the city will soon be joined by another, which will be likely to give a very good account of itself. Rumour has it the following clubs will be joining hands under one leadership: Brian Dillon’s Hurling and Football Club, St Joseph’s Hurling and Football Club and Riverstown Hurling Club.

Amongst these clubs are some promising players and there is plenty room for new blood at senior level.