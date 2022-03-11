What was in the news 100 years ago today?

ALL arrangements are now complete for the great demonstration to be held in Cork tomorrow in support of the Peace Treaty, the Echo reported 100 years ago, on Saturday, March 11, 1922.

Great enthusiasm has been aroused throughout Munster in connection with the visit of the pro-Treaty leaders.

Michael Collins and his supporters anticipate a very hearty reception on their appearance

They will arrive at 9pm this evening and be met by prominent local pro-Treatyites. Several of the city’s bands will be present.

A procession will be formed, and the visitors will be escorted to Turner’s Hotel, Oliver Plunkett Street, which they will make their headquarters while in Cork.

Two platforms have been erected on the Grand Parade and, at 3pm sharp tomorrow, the chairs will be taken and argument put forward in support of the cause espoused.

At the National Monument, the Chairman will be Councillor Barry Egan and the speechmakers Mr Collins, Liam de Roiste, Sean Hales, Joseph McGrath and Prof. Alfred O’Rahilly.

At the Berwick Fountain, the Chairman will be Sean Jennings and the speakers Sean Milroy, J.J. Walsh, Sean Hayes, Gavan Duffy and Padraig O’Keeffe.

Ford Motor Works

Cork Corporation rescinded the decision to serve notice on Henry Ford & Sons yesterday.

It also resolved that the City Solicitor confer with the firm’s legal representative with a view to amicable settlement.

Furthermore, a delegation of two will be appointed to wait on Mr Ford and explain the matter fully to him on receipt of his reply to a cable from the Lord Mayor.

Minister of Economic Affairs, Kevin O’Higgins, stated he is pleased with the progress of settlement in the dispute and has been advised that workers recently disemployed will be reinstated and the company now hopes to proceed uninterruptedly with the development of its property in at the Marina Works.

With reference to the re-building of Cork, Mr Galvin, Law Agent, said that any firm ready to undertake building works could do so at once with perfect safety.

Robbery Near Coachford

At about 7pm the other evening, a motor car passed through the village of Coachford. Shortly after, a robbery was reported and the IRA went in pursuit in a lorry kindly loaned by Mr T.T. O’Callaghan. Inquiries were made on the way and on reaching the city the matter was reported to the IRA. authorities.

Suspicion fell on one of the parties seen in the motor and proceeding to his residence, he was placed under arrest and will be dealt with in due course.

What Women Love

A copy of this film which was lost in the railway accident at Ballybrophy has now been secured and will be shown at the Pavillion Cinema this evening.

Tomorrow night’s screening will be at 8.30pm. For St Patrick’s Night, a special vocal item by Mr. John Condon will be included in the programme.

Ireland versus Wales

Ireland meet Wales in Swansea this afternoon for the 32nd time in the history of the game of rugby.

The wearers of the leek claim the preponderance of victories, with 21 to Ireland’s 9. Ireland have won twice in Wales - in Swansea in 1889, by two tries to nil, and in a memorable match in Cardiff when the crowd broke down the barriers and smashed up the press seats. The famous brothers Ryan were prominent amongst the forwards that day.

Ireland have not won since 1912 and, this season, have lost to England and Scotland, while Wales beat England decisively and have drawn with Scotland.

H.W. Stephenson substitutes for the injured D.J. Cussen. M. Bradley (Dolphin) and I. Popham (Constitution) are Ireland’s Cork representatives.

University and Constitution are also meeting this afternoon in the Senior League. Three-quarters of the way through at the Mardyke, neither side had scored.

“Echoes of the Week”

The city suburbs are hives of industry at present. Coatless men with rolled up shirtsleeves are at war with mother earth. Each weed and stone is rounded up and interned. Wandering dogs and cats are bombarded with all available ammunition.

Men who have spent the day behind pens and counters lean over boundary fences discussing the qualities of ‘James Keeping’ and ‘Alisa Craig’, of ‘Puritans’ and ‘Epicures’. Women folk, having washed up the tea-things, take a turn out of doors to watch the garden scheme developing, occasionally throwing out a suggestion on the suitability of climbing roses or scarlet carnations to particular places.

The ‘lord of the manor’ smokes and listens, The sun swings low and the shadows gather. Long after the children have gone to sleep, he sees beyond the pages of the evening paper the little plot of freshly-turned earth unfolding a wonderful apparel the seed secrets his spade has hidden.

International News Items

The death of Baroness Salmon de Rothschild was announced in Paris today.

Fighting continues over much of the Rand and General Smuts announced today that the South African Government has been compelled to declare martial law.

The India Office announced late last night that Gandhi has been arrested. Before leaving for Ajmere yesterday, he said if he were arrested the people should remain unmoved.