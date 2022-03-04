Collins backs a united Ireland, and steps in to resolve dispute at Cork dockyard

MICHAEL Collins stated the north/south boundary line is a question for the inhabitants of the areas concerned, ahead of a Provisional Government meeting yesterday, the Echo reported on Saturday, March 4, 1922.

The deciding factors proposed by the Irish delegation in London are clear, they are: county, constituency, county area, and parish according to religion.

The majority must rule, and on that basis, there are immense anti-partition areas in Down, Derry and Armagh.

Mr Collins declared that what would bring salvation and peace is if Orange Protestants and Nationalist Catholics would be citizens of the one free state, a united Ireland. President Griffith added that the Free State Government would not allow any part of Nationalist Ulster to be coerced. Nor would it use force against any part of the province that voted itself out.

Haulbowline Workers

The non-established workers at Haulbowline Dockyard were due to be dismissed today but the following correspondence has since taken place and gives us a striking example of what we may expect under the auspices of our new Government.

It demonstrates that it is only necessary to draw its attention to matters that may affect workers’ interests, and prompt remedial measures are taken.

Frank Daly, Cork Harbour Board to Michael Collins, Government, Dublin: “About 30 non-established or hired skilled men lose their jobs tonight and a similar number tomorrow week.”

Collins to Daly (first reply): “Why on earth were we not informed earlier? Arrange suspension of dismissal notices with responsible officer at Haulbowline. Am wiring London”.

Collins to Daly (second reply): “Have received reply from Admiralty. London agreeing to include non-established workers in agreement.”

Coroner’s Inquest

At the Cork Workhouse this afternoon, Coroner J.J. Horgan held an inquest into the death of Margaret O’Callaghan, a dressmaker, of 30, Princes Street.

She expired in an ambulance while being conveyed to hospital on January 1. Ambulance driver, Henry Waters, deposed that when he arrived at the address, Fr Murphy was attending the deceased and her sister Annie.

They removed the two sisters but deceased was then in a very weak condition. The room in which they lived was in a very neglected condition.

When Mr Waters opened the ambulance door at the Workhouse, he found Margaret O’Callaghan dead and immediately called a doctor. He was of the opinion she was around age 65.

The inquest further heard the sisters lived by themselves and appeared to go down in the world after the deaths of their parents. They were both dressmakers and their order book dried up. There was a little bread on the table, but the condition of the place was so bad, it was difficult to move around.

Margaret was found to have died from an abdominal tumour and cardiac debility. The Coroner asked if neighbours helped, some did look in occasionally. He said Margaret should have been admitted to hospital months ago.

Cork Police Court

John O’Neill, of 200, Old Youghal Road, was charged with having broken into the lock-up shop of Julia O’Leary, trading as Tagney’s, St Luke’s Cross. Also, he stole therefrom a quantity of groceries to the value of £30, a postal order for 2s 7d and coppers to the value of 3s 2 ½ d. There had been a second arrest but the arrested was under 15 and let go. The defendant was over 16.

RIC Constable Jeremiah O’Sullivan, of Empress Place, said he called to the house of the accused’s father, where he was shown a bag containing six fruit cakes, a box of biscuits, five tablets of jelly, four 1lb. pots of jam, a tin of golden syrup, six pounds of creamery butter, one piece of ham and some tea and sugar.

The accused was remanded until Wednesday next. Bail allowed and fixed at £20.

The Profiteer

Who every night goes to the till

And with both hands his pockets fill

While through him runs a pleasant thrill? - The profiteer

Who with soft voice and pleasing smile

Tries the unwary to beguile

(While overcharging all the while?) - The profiteer

Who goes so often to the bank

Who dresses up in Sunday swank

And likes with honest folk to rank? - The profiteer

Who understands diluted milk

Whose wife can wear a dress of silk

(She may be of the “swanky ilk?”) - The profiteer

Who sells ‘fresh’ eggs of doubtful age

Who gets into an awful rage?

If you suggest they are not new-laid? - The Profiteer

Who hires a villa on the strand

Who holds his head up - high and grand

While thinking of some “cod to land?” - The profiteer

Who dreams at night of motor cars

And aeroplane visits up to Mars

And seeing operatic “stars”? - The profiteer

I would rather have a conscience clear

And a small income every year

Than be a grasping profiteer

- “Housekeeper”