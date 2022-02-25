Horror as ex-policeman shot dead in Cork city, and death of ex-Lord Mayor

EX-police sergeant William Gloster was killed in a startling shooting in the city this afternoon, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on February 25, 1922.
He resigned from the force two years ago and was returning from the city to his residence at Elizabeth Fort. On passing through Old Post Office Lane from the Grand Parade he was fired at by a number of men. This was at 1.30pm and the streets were busy with people going to and from their dinner.
A group of young men were gathered at the quay wall near the South Gate Bridge but no-one took much notice of them.
As the ex-sergeant stepped off the foot- path with the intention of proceeding up Barrack Street, five or six revolver shots were discharged in quick succession from close range.
His body was removed to the Mercy Hospital, leaving a large pool of blood on the road.
In view of the gravity of recent events, the British Government has wired a request to Michael Collins and Sir James Craig to come to London with any colleagues they choose, so that all aspects of the situation in Ireland can be examined.
Mr Collins is due in Waterford tomorrow to address meetings in the city and in Dungarvan.
An extremely serious view of the situation in Ulster is being taken by all and the British Government says the outrages must be stopped with whatever steps necessary. Two Catholics were shot dead in the street in Belfast yesterday; four, including three women, were hurt by a bomb.
In response to false statements circulating, the Provisional Government issued the following information yesterday: “There are no Black and Tans whatsoever in the ranks of the new Civic Guard.
“The Guards include men drawn from the I.R.A. service units of East Clare, Limerick, West Cork, West Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim. The Civic Guard officers are all, so far, I.R.A. men. “
The death yesterday of Thomas Donovan, of Fernhurst, College Road, after a brief illness, removes a popular figure from Cork and a man well-known in other Irish and English cities.
Born in Grenagh, he played a prominent part in the public life of the county and city. A member of the Rural District Council and Cork Corporation, he was High Sheriff in 1905 and Lord Mayor for three years from 1908 to 1910.
Mr Donovan erected several terraces of houses in the area and also the road and bridge which now bear his name in what has become one of Cork’s most attractive suburban areas.
He was also a keen judge of hunter and no mean rider to hounds himself. He was master of the Muskerry Hunt in 1906. In addition, he trained many successful racehorses, perhaps the best-known being Loppy.
Summer Time comes into force at 2am tomorrow, and all clocks and watches should be put forward one hour. The new time will be used for all ordinary purposes as heretofore.
For instance, all trains will run according to the altered time and all establishments where hours are regulated by law - such as licensed premises, factories, etc - will be required to observe it.
Summer Time will end at 2am Greenwich mean time on October 8.
Miss Murphy presided at the meeting of the Cork City and County Camogie Association at Cook Sreet. Delegates from UCC, Plunketts, St Ita’s, St Angela’s, Clan Emer and Cove attended.
She expressed delight at seeing members together again after their enforced absence.
The formation of a governing body along the same lines as the G.A.A. Central Council was discussed. The UCC representative outlined the formation of a Munster representation to take part in the Tailtean Games.
The U.S. baseball season will soon open and, for the benefit of those still unacquainted with the game, a full-scale match will be played tomorrow afternoon at Beaumont Park, Ballintemple, between the Irish Giants and the Cork Vics.
Mr J. Patterson will fill the role of umpire and the game begins at 3pm sharp. Admission is free and all interested in baseball are cordially invited to attend.
Cork team to play Shamrocks at Shanbally tomorrow: Grey, Kennedy, O’Keeffe (Carrigtwohill); Ahern, Mat Murphy, S. Murphy, O’Connell (Blackrock); D. Ring, Aherne, Clarke, Denis Ring (St. Finbarr’s); Hassett (Collegians); J.B. Murphy (Cloughduv); O’Gorman (Midleton); Nagle, Halloran, Whelan (St Mary’s); Sheehan, O’Riordan (Redmonds).