Horror as ex-policeman shot dead in Cork city, and death of ex-Lord Mayor

EX-police sergeant William Gloster was killed in a startling shooting in the city this afternoon, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on February 25, 1922.

He resigned from the force two years ago and was returning from the city to his residence at Elizabeth Fort. On passing through Old Post Office Lane from the Grand Parade he was fired at by a number of men. This was at 1.30pm and the streets were busy with people going to and from their dinner.

A group of young men were gathered at the quay wall near the South Gate Bridge but no-one took much notice of them.

As the ex-sergeant stepped off the foot- path with the intention of proceeding up Barrack Street, five or six revolver shots were discharged in quick succession from close range.

Hit in both the head and abdomen, Mr Gloster, a native of the Farranfore district, Co. Kerry collapsed and died, it is believed, instantaneously.

His body was removed to the Mercy Hospital, leaving a large pool of blood on the road.

Latest on the Treaty

In view of the gravity of recent events, the British Government has wired a request to Michael Collins and Sir James Craig to come to London with any colleagues they choose, so that all aspects of the situation in Ireland can be examined.

Mr Collins is due in Waterford tomorrow to address meetings in the city and in Dungarvan.

An extremely serious view of the situation in Ulster is being taken by all and the British Government says the outrages must be stopped with whatever steps necessary. Two Catholics were shot dead in the street in Belfast yesterday; four, including three women, were hurt by a bomb.

No Black and Tan Guards

In response to false statements circulating, the Provisional Government issued the following information yesterday: “There are no Black and Tans whatsoever in the ranks of the new Civic Guard.

The present strength of the new police force is 400. Of these, 370 are members of the I.R.A. and 30 are resigned R.I.C. men. Of those 30, about 25 did war service for the ranks of the I.R.A.

“The Guards include men drawn from the I.R.A. service units of East Clare, Limerick, West Cork, West Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim. The Civic Guard officers are all, so far, I.R.A. men. “

Death of Thomas Donovan

The death yesterday of Thomas Donovan, of Fernhurst, College Road, after a brief illness, removes a popular figure from Cork and a man well-known in other Irish and English cities.

Born in Grenagh, he played a prominent part in the public life of the county and city. A member of the Rural District Council and Cork Corporation, he was High Sheriff in 1905 and Lord Mayor for three years from 1908 to 1910.

Large schemes tending to general improvement always had his enthusiastic support and the opening up of the western portions of the city owe much to his initiative and enterprise.

Mr Donovan erected several terraces of houses in the area and also the road and bridge which now bear his name in what has become one of Cork’s most attractive suburban areas.

He was also a keen judge of hunter and no mean rider to hounds himself. He was master of the Muskerry Hunt in 1906. In addition, he trained many successful racehorses, perhaps the best-known being Loppy.

Change Your Clock Tonight

Summer Time comes into force at 2am tomorrow, and all clocks and watches should be put forward one hour. The new time will be used for all ordinary purposes as heretofore.

For instance, all trains will run according to the altered time and all establishments where hours are regulated by law - such as licensed premises, factories, etc - will be required to observe it.

Summer Time will end at 2am Greenwich mean time on October 8.

Cork Camogie News

Miss Murphy presided at the meeting of the Cork City and County Camogie Association at Cook Sreet. Delegates from UCC, Plunketts, St Ita’s, St Angela’s, Clan Emer and Cove attended.

She expressed delight at seeing members together again after their enforced absence.

She hoped all would continue to promote the game as they had in the past and in a short time the game would be played not only all over Cork, but all over the country.

The formation of a governing body along the same lines as the G.A.A. Central Council was discussed. The UCC representative outlined the formation of a Munster representation to take part in the Tailtean Games.

Baseball Taster in Cork

The U.S. baseball season will soon open and, for the benefit of those still unacquainted with the game, a full-scale match will be played tomorrow afternoon at Beaumont Park, Ballintemple, between the Irish Giants and the Cork Vics.

Mr J. Patterson will fill the role of umpire and the game begins at 3pm sharp. Admission is free and all interested in baseball are cordially invited to attend.

Cork v Shamrocks

Cork team to play Shamrocks at Shanbally tomorrow: Grey, Kennedy, O’Keeffe (Carrigtwohill); Ahern, Mat Murphy, S. Murphy, O’Connell (Blackrock); D. Ring, Aherne, Clarke, Denis Ring (St. Finbarr’s); Hassett (Collegians); J.B. Murphy (Cloughduv); O’Gorman (Midleton); Nagle, Halloran, Whelan (St Mary’s); Sheehan, O’Riordan (Redmonds).