A city comes out in force to mourn the death of nationalist hero

THE remains of Tadhg Barry - journalist, nationalist and trade unionist - arrived in Cork this afternoon from Ballykinlar Internment Camp, Co. Down, the Echo reported on Saturday, November 19.

They were conveyed amid impressive scenes and manifestations of grief to the North Cathedral. After Requiem Mass tomorrow, the funeral is at the Republican plot at St Finbarr’s Cemetery.

At the inquest in Ballykinlar yesterday, a number of witnesses from IRA No. 3 Company were present, but visitors were not permitted to speak to them. Neither would the authorities permit interviews with any other internees.

Army General Headquarters had objected to the presence of the pressmen at the inquest but, ultimately, the District Coroner ordered that their admission be allowed. On leaving Ballykinlar, the funeral cortege of motor cars met with marks of respect in every town it passed through.

Members of Cork Corporation interned at Ballykinlar were released on parole and accompanied Alderman Barry’s remains to Cork.

The Cork Electric Tramway & Lighting Company have received notice from their employees that they will cease work tomorrow for the purpose of attending the funeral of late Alderman Barry. There will be no services during the day.

The National Teachers (Cork City Branch) are also urged to attend, to form up with the Trades Council.

Past and present pupils of Blackpool Boys’ School are to assemble near the school at 12. Each to have a suitable mourning badge. Staff are requested to marshall the boys.

ITGWU members are to form up on Shandon Street, Sinn Féin organisations on Blarney Street, and other trades and labour organisations on Church Street, the GAA near the Butter Market, religious organisations on Upper John Street, and schoolchildren on St Mary’s Road.

The procession order will be as follows: hearse, chief mourners, deceased’s IRA Company (will also shoulder coffin), Dáil Éireann members and prominent visitors, officers of GAA and CYMS, main body of IRA, main body of ITGWU and general public. The route will be via Mulgrave Road, Patrick’s Bridge, Patrick’s Street and Washington Street.

Northern News

Our special correspondent at the Unionist Congress states that yesterday’s proceedings were devoid of any die-hard demonstrations. There was, however, a renewal of firing last night in the east end of Belfast.

About a dozen shots were fired but police could not locate the gunmen and no casualties were reported.

Opinion at Westminster is that David Lloyd George will proceed in his efforts to overcome the Northern Cabinet’s resistance to inclusion in an all-Ireland parliament and, if necessary, seek a mandate on the question.

Spike Singers

More than 500 internees were marched to Cobh Railway Station last night from the launches that brought them from Spike Island.

This is taken to mean that all the internees have now been released.

They were accompanied by about 300 Cameron Highlanders who lined the corridors of the trains and occupied one carriage. The prisoners were handcuffed in pairs and those having overcoats wore them, the night being cold. All appeared in a jovial mood, laughing, singing and joking.

The train left at 2.30am for Maryboro’ (Portlaoise) where the Military Governor and other Spike officers went a few days ago.

The conclusion arrived at in Cobh is that it is the end of Spike as an internment camp. There are still a few convicted prisoners there for whom rations were sent over from Cobh this morning.

Cremin Unconscious

A man named Cremin was found in an unconscious condition by the Corporation Ambulance and brought to the Mercy Hospital last night. He is suffering from a wound sustained during a “row” on MacCurtain Street at about 9 o’clock and is said to be in a rather serious condition.

Cornmarket Committee

Mr M. J. O’Riordan was the only member who attended the recent Cornmarket Committee meeting. In the absence of a quorum, no business was transacted.

Canary Champions

At a Bird Show in Dublin this week, Mr. A. Hipwell, 3 Carrigside, College Road, Cork, a breeder of Yorkshire canaries, did well. He received three first prizes, two seconds and a third. He also received three VHCs, several Specials and cash prizes.