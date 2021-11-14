Pictures: Events mark centenary of the death of patriot Tadhg Barry

A SERIES of events were held over the weekend to mark the centenary of the death of Cork patriot Tadhg Barry.

A centenary commemoration was held in the Republican Plot at St Finbarr’s Cemetery this afternoon.

Cork City Councillor, Mick Nugent, chaired the event and guest speakers included Chris Hazzard the MP for South Down and Tadhg’s grandnephew Tadhg Barry-Galvin.

Tadhg Barry Centenary Commemoration, organised by the Phoenix Historical Society, at St. Finbarrs Cemetery, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

More events are scheduled to be held throughout Cork city tomorrow to mark the centenary of the Cork volunteer’s death.

A plaque will be unveiled at his former homestead, 54 Blarney Street, tomorrow morning, while a commemoration ceremony will take place at St Finbarr’s Cemetery, with the Lord Mayor set to give an oration.

A tree will be planted in Tadhg’s memory in the grounds of the North Monastery secondary school, which he attended, and the launch of the Tadhg Barry Exhibition will be opened in the Cork City and County Archives in Blarney.

Tadhg Barry Galvin, Grand Nephew of Tadhg Barry, from Brighton UK, speaking. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

In the evening, Cork City Hall will be lit up in the national colours to mark the centenary of his death.

A book was recently released which looks back at the life of the Cork activist — by Donal Ó Drisceoil.

The Cork republican was killed on November 15, 1921, in Ballykinlar internment camp in Co Down. Barry’s death was one of the last during the Irish War of Independence, which at that point was coming to a ceasefire.

Piper Donal Lynch at the Tadhg Barry Centenary Commemoration, organised by the Phoenix Historical Society, at St. Finbarrs Cemetery, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mr Nugent said the Irish patriot packed a lot into his 41 years: “He achieved so much in his life. He was a prominent trade unionist. He was a leading member of the Cork Branch of the Irish Transport and General Workers’ Union. He was a senior volunteer. He was a journalist, poet, and author. He was an alderman in Cork Corporation. He was very prominent in the GAA. He was a referee and he was a County Board delegate.”

His funeral in Cork echoed those of his comrades, the martyred former Lord Mayors Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney. Mr Nugent said it was nice to ‘commemorate’ an Irish patriot.

Cllr Kenneth Collins, Chris Hazzard MP for South Down, Tadhg Barry Galvin, grandnephew of the late Tadhg Barry, who travelled from Brighton and Cllr Mick Nugent. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“It was nice to commemorate a famous Cork son and patriot. His funeral was the biggest in Cork after MacSwiney and MacCurtain such was the regard he was held in. He was a friend and contemporary of James Connolly.

“We do a wreath-laying ceremony every year in his honour. There is a road named after him by the Apple facility. He will always be remembered,” he added.