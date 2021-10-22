Massive apples grown in Ballincollig, and sea heroes receive bravery awards - what  was in the news 100 years ago today...

LARGE apples have recently been noted for Cork and today we were shown two enormous samples of the Bramley-Seedling variety grown by A.J. O’Callaghan, of Maglin, Ballincollig, the Echo reported on Saturday, October 22, 1921.

One weighs 26 ozs. and the other 22. The largest apple ever grown weighed 28 ozs.

Rescue Recognised

The Royal Humane Society has awarded a testimonial printed on vellum to Miss Aileen Reardan, of West View House, St Patrick’s Hill; Mr Sandie Rose, of Coolbawn, Midleton; and Mr John Sparling, of Ballycotton, for their promptitude and bravery in going to the rescue of two ladies in imminent danger of drowning in a heavy sea.

Mr Leo Walsh made the presentation and, very suitably, it was organised through the medium of Mr T. W. Strangman, secretary of Ballycotton RNLI, who brought the deed to the notice of the society.

Pope Problems

A critical stage has been reached in the Peace Conference.

When Prime Minister David Lloyd George saw President de Valera’s communication to the Pope, he summoned a meeting of his Cabinet. It is understood that he has practically issued an ultimatum regarding the continuance of negotiations.

The Pope is head of an external state and British sovereignty (including Ireland) must remain unimpinged. A stirring reply from Mr Arthur Griffith is believed to have been unapologetic in tone.

A discussion between the two ensued and it was agreed to adjourn the Conference till Monday. It is unlikely that the consequences will be as disastrous as some are predicting.

Meanwhile, Michael Collins is paying a weekend visit to relatives in Ireland and is expected back in London on Monday.

Compensation Cases

Sitting at Cork Courthouse yesterday, the Honourable Recorder K.C. heard a long list of applications for compensation made by soldiers wounded near Youghal on May 31 last.

A land mine exploded just as the band of the 2nd Battalion, Hampshire Regiment, were playing while passing Holy Well. Seven soldiers were killed outright, or died of their injuries, and 21 were wounded.

The explosion was so severe that a portion of the body of one man was found 40 yards away. Every instrument on parade that day was destroyed.

Awards granted ranged from £125 to £3,500. Bandsman William Couling received £600 and suffered shock, deafness and wounds to the face and neck.

Bandsman Alfren Bonham, for permanent disablement of left hand, loss of right eye, and disfigurement of the face, was awarded £3,500. Bandsman Francis Thurgood, who had the principal nerve of his left thigh severed, paralysis of the left leg and ankle, and is still a patient in a military hospital received £3,500.

A further £1,000 was granted for lost band equipment. In another case, Sergeant James McKay, of the Cameron Highlanders, was among the injured on July 3 as a convoy of three motor tenders was making its way to Castlemartyr.

A mine explosion caused the loss of his right eye, parts of his lower jaw were blown away, his skull was broken over the right eye. He was awarded £6,000.

Spike Sprung

Meagre detail has emerged on the outbreak attempt at Spike Island. The detained were subjected to a strict personal search as they passed from the moat, where they had been confined during the day, back into the interior of the fort.

An observer describes the internees as not having in the least deteriorated in morale while in the moat surrounded by frowning guns resting on barbicans or protruding through embrasures. They gave no impression of having been ‘cowed’ since the happenings of the last few days.

It is in doubt, though, whether they will even have a roof to shelter under in their sleeping and living quarters.

Military Manoeuvres

In the past two weeks, people in West Cork have been treated to the unusual, interesting spectacle of large bodies of the Irish Republican Army carrying out military manoeuvres on an elaborate scale.

In physique, the men leave nothing to be desired and display great militant efficiency.

They appeared fully equipped for effective war service and were being put through drills and exercises by leaders apparently well versed in military tactics. Members of the Crown forces passed nearby, but neither side seemed to pay attention to the other.