Wagon load of coal for military stolen, and tragedy at cricket match

Coal robbery

A WAGON load of coal intended for the military forces in Cork was commandeered by a group of “strange men”, the Echo reported on June 4, 1921.

The coal had been consigned to the military at Crosshaven and was dispatched from Cork by the 2.45 train the day before.

On reaching Carrigaline, some strange men turned up, took the wagon off the train and emptied its six tons.

Meanwhile, at Queenstown on Thursday, Crown forces compelled a number of random people to engage in filling in trenches.

Ambush in Tipperary

Dublin Castle reports that 12 policemen cycling from Borrisokane to Cloughjordan, and 16 more travelling by motor under District Inspector Fitzpatrick, were ambushed midway between the two towns.

The attack at 10am today left Constables John Cantleon and William Walsh of Roscrea, and Martin Feeney and James Briggs of Borrisokane dead. Another constable was seriously wounded and a sergeant and three more injured. The police returned fire on the assailants, who were concealed in a wood. It is not known if there were any rebel casualties.

Execution in Limerick

Thomas Keane, 30, a married man with two children, who was found guilty on the 17th last of being improperly in possession of firearms and of levying war, was executed in Limerick this morning.

A petition for reprieve was signed by the city’s leading citizens, including Bishop Hallinan, but no avail.

Keane is said to have died calmly and firmly. Fr. Hayes C.C., St Michael’s, was in attendance to the last.

Not Cricket in Dublin

Revolver shots were discharged during a cricket match between the Gentlemen of Ireland and the Military of Ireland yesterday evening at Trinity College. Apparently, the shots were fired through the railing on Nassau Street.

Considerable commotion ensued and the soldiers, who were fielding at the time, dropped to the ground. The spectators were not so quick to realise what was happening and a young lady was wounded. She did not immediately know what had happened and, turning to another, said: “I have such a pain in my chest”. She then collapsed and died.

She was Kathleen Alexanderson Wright, 21, a student at the college. Her father, an Irishman, is Vicar of All Saints, Clapham Park, London. She was at the match with her fiancé, G.H. Ardill from Sligo, and himself a science student at Trinity.

Northern Parliament to Meet

The first meeting of the Parliament for Northern Ireland will take place at the City Hall, Belfast on June 7. Lord Fitzalan, the first Catholic Lord Lieutenant since 1685, will proceed directly from London to Belfast to be in attendance before taking up residence at the Viceregal Lodge (now Áras an Uachtaráin), Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Sporting concerns

Many Munster athletes have lost all interest in sport, and scores have not resumed training — “nothing to train for,” they tell you when you meet them, reported the Echo’s famous ‘Carbery Column’ on June 4, 1921.

Even so, Carbery reported on an account of a hurling match seen in mid-Tipperary one recent Sunday evening between players aged 14 to 18. A witness described the skill and dash of the striplings and their methods of calling sides. They were nearly all sons of old Tipperary players — Ryans, Mahers, Dwyers — and that their play was reminiscent of the good old days.

Carbery added: “One of the old captains makes the lads hurleys of the true Tipperary pattern and they aspire to nothing short of a Lalor ball. It is good to know the game is being kept alive somewhere in the face of all the difficulties.”

Raids in Robinstown

Five temporary Auxiliary R.I.C. cadets were put on trial yesterday on charges of conspiracy to rob, steal and receive goods and money, the property of residents of Robinstown, Co. Meath.

The first witness, the proprietoress of a shop in Robinstown, said a strange man walked in at 9.50pm on the night of February 9 last, looked around the house and asked her for her son’s Sinn Féin flag and medals. She said there were no such things in the house. Other men then came in and told her she was a terrible woman to have this man in the kitchen (her son) as he had fired at them and they had taken two revolvers out of his boots.

The witness recounted all she had lost, including silver napkin rings, goblet, watch and rings; gold rings and bracelets; miscellaneous other jewellery; a collection of old coins; rugs, field glasses, burgundy, whiskey, 23 bottles of champagne and two cwt of sugar. Hearing adjourned.