Lauren James apologises to Michelle Alozie and vows to learn from incident

Lauren James has apologised to Michelle Alozie for the incident which led to her being sent off during England’s last-16 World Cup win over Nigeria and vowed to learn from the experience.

The forward was dismissed for deliberately standing on the back of Nigeria defender Alozie with three minutes of normal time remaining in Brisbane.

England survived the dismissal to advance to the quarter-finals 4-2 on penalties after the game finished goalless following extra time.

In response to a tweet from Alozie, James posted: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

James will miss Saturday’s quarter-final against Colombia in Sydney due to an automatic one-match ban.

The suspension could be extended to three games by FIFA’s disciplinary committee, meaning she would be unavailable for the remainder of the tournament.

England believe the incident was “wholly out of character” and intend to make representation on the 21-year-old’s behalf during the disciplinary process.

“Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse,” an England statement read. “It is wholly out of character for her.

“We will be supporting Lauren throughout and will be putting forward representation on her behalf.

“We fully respect FIFA’s disciplinary process and will not be making any further comment until after any decision has been made.”

James became the fourth England player to be sent off in a World Cup knockout match after David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and current Lionesses captain Millie Bright.

England boss Sarina Wiegman admitted James had “lost her emotions” during a moment of indiscretion.

Opponent Alozie had earlier tweeted in defence of James.

She posted: “Abeg, rest. We are playing on the world’s stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”