Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 13:36

Nigeria stun Australia 3-2 at Women's World Cup

Thomson Reuters

Nigeria produced the first major shock of the Women's World Cup as they stunned Australia 3-2 on Thursday to leave the co-hosts' tournament hopes on thin ice.

Asisat Oshoala volleyed into an open goal in the 72nd minute to seal a deserved win for the Africans after Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond's opener on the cusp of half-time and Osinachi Ohale nudged Nigeria ahead after the break.

Australia cut the deficit to one goal when Alanna Kennedy nodded home a header in the 10th minute of stoppage time, but Nigeria rode out the final seconds to claim one of their finest wins in their ninth appearance at the global showpiece.

The win in front of a huge crowd at Lang Park put Nigeria top of Group B level with Canada on four points but ahead on goal difference.

The 11-time African champions play eliminated Ireland in their last group match.

The Matildas must now beat Canada in their last match to qualify for the last 16 at a tournament where they fancied themselves among the main contenders.

The Republic of Ireland have been knocked out of the World Cup following narrow defeats to Australia and Canada.

They face Nigeria in their last game at the tournament at 11am (Irish time) on Monday, July 31st.

