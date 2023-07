Kerry are back into the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

They beat Derry 1-17 to 1-15 in their semi-final at Croke Park.

THAT'S FT and KERRY win! Look back at our updates of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final between @Kerry_Official and @DoireGAA - click below for more including clips of the game. — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 16, 2023

Gavin White got the goal for Jack O'Connor's side early on.

They will face Dublin in the decider in two weeks' time.