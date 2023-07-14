Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 21:40

LOI: Bohemians score late equaliser to secure draw against Shelbourne

Jack Moylan's goal in the 56th minute gaveDamien Duff's a 1-0 lead and looked to give them all three points in the Dublin derby.
LOI: Bohemians score late equaliser to secure draw against Shelbourne

Michael Bolton

An 80th minute from Jonathan Afolabi ensured Bohemians left Tolka Park with a 1-1 draw against Shelbourne in tonight's League of Ireland action.

Jack Moylan's goal in the 56th minute gaveDamien Duff's a 1-0 lead and looked to give them all three points in the Dublin derby.

However, Afolabi ensured the points were shared with 10 minutes remaining with his equaliser leaving Bohemians four points behind Derry and St Patrick's Athletic.

In the night's other game, Drogheda moved up to seventh with a comfortable 3-0 win over UCD.

First half goal from Ryan Brennan and Conor Keeley gave Drogheda a 2-0 lead into the interval, with Adam Foley sealing the three points with his goal in the 72nd minute.

UCD scored a late consolation through Danu Kinsella Bishop.

More in this section

Denise O'Sullivan not shying away from Republic's momentous World Cup debut Denise O'Sullivan not shying away from Republic's momentous World Cup debut
A closer look at the key numbers ahead of the Women's World Cup A closer look at the key numbers ahead of the Women's World Cup
'Really good start': Rory McIlroy eyeing Scottish Open glory before Hoylake test 'Really good start': Rory McIlroy eyeing Scottish Open glory before Hoylake test
Luton’s opening home game with Burnley postponed due to ground upgrade

Luton’s opening home game with Burnley postponed due to ground upgrade

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more