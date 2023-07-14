LOI: Bohemians score late equaliser to secure draw against Shelbourne

Michael Bolton

An 80th minute from Jonathan Afolabi ensured Bohemians left Tolka Park with a 1-1 draw against Shelbourne in tonight's League of Ireland action.

Jack Moylan's goal in the 56th minute gaveDamien Duff's a 1-0 lead and looked to give them all three points in the Dublin derby.

However, Afolabi ensured the points were shared with 10 minutes remaining with his equaliser leaving Bohemians four points behind Derry and St Patrick's Athletic.

In the night's other game, Drogheda moved up to seventh with a comfortable 3-0 win over UCD.

First half goal from Ryan Brennan and Conor Keeley gave Drogheda a 2-0 lead into the interval, with Adam Foley sealing the three points with his goal in the 72nd minute.

UCD scored a late consolation through Danu Kinsella Bishop.