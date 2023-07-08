Saturday sport: Galway and Limerick to face off in All-Ireland hurling semi-final

Gaelic games

Galway and Limerick will contest the first of this year's All-Ireland hurling semi-finals this evening.

In a repeat of last year's final-four clash, the Tribesmen will hope to prevent a fifth final appearance in six years for the reigning champions.

Throw in at Croke Park is at 6pm.

The curtain-raiser is the All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final clash of Antrim and Tipperary.

Golf

Leona Maguire is in a tie for fifth at the midway point of the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach.

The Cavan native shot a second round 74 and sits on one-under-par, six strokes behind leader Bailey Tardy.

Clare amateur Aine Donegan is two shots back and in a 10-way tie for 11th place heading into the weekend.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic moved into the last-16 at Wimbledon last night courtesy of a straight set win over Stan Wawrinka.

However, women’s fifth seed Caroline Garcia was beaten in three sets by Marie Bouzkova.

The 3rd round action continues at Wimbledon this afternoon.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on Chile's Nicolas Jarry, while Daniil Medvedev is up against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina plays British wildcard Katie Boulter today.

Last year’s beaten finalist Ons Jabeur goes up against 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu.

Rugby

Ireland's Rugby World Cup group rivals South Africa kick off the Rugby Championship this afternoon.

The Springboks host Australia at Loftus Versfeld from 4.05pm Irish time.

New Zealand travel to Mendoza to face Argentina from 8.10pm.

Cricket

The third Ashes Test is delicately poised ahead of the third day’s play at Headingley.

Australia resume their second innings on 116 for 4 with a lead of 142-runs, with play delayed until 1.10pm at the earliest.