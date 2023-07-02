'It's a constant battle for female sport,' says Ailish Considine

Michael Bolton

Former Clare football and camogie player Ailish Considine has described the ongoing battle for equality in women's sport as frustrating.

Considine's comments come as it was announced that senior intercounty camogie and football panels will play the remainder of the season "under protest" over what they feel is inaction by sporting governing bodies to establish a code to ensure minimum standards for female player welfare.

Last weekend saw players sit down in protest before matches, calling for the integration of the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association. So far this weekend, players have worn white t-shirts with the slogan #Unitedforequality ahead of throw-in.

Speaking to Breakingnews.ie on the protest, the dual-player voiced her support for the players protesting, and hopes it can lead to change for the better.

"I fully support what they are doing, they have been fighting for it for a long time. Back when I was playing, there was a big difference what the male and female players were getting.

"It's only right that there is a standard charter in place. For the players and the quality of the sport, something needs to change. Players are right to make a stand, and it's important that they do, because if they don't then things won't change.

"It's great to see a lot of people supporting the stance that they are taking, and I hope it brings some generate some form of change."

AFLW comparison

While little progress has been made in Ireland for Ladies Football and Camogie, Ailish has seen the results of a sport that has prioritised developing the women's game in the Women's Australian Football League (AFLW).

Having been one of the most successful Irish players to play Aussie Rules football, with two Premiership titles since 2019, the growth of the game has also been visible.

Currently, the sport is semi-pro for women, and is set to be fully professional in the years to come. This has been a major pull factor for Irish talent, with over 30 players set to be involved with Australian clubs in the coming season.

The rapid development of the women's game in Australia has further emphasised for players, such as Considine, the shortcomings of women's sport in Ireland.

"For me, who has seen different organisations in different countries and has seen how quickly the AFLW has grown in Australia, that kind of raises the question of how and why it has taken so long for change to happen.

"When you have a competition that is almost fully professional in less than 10 years over in Australia, and we have the organisation in the LGFA for over 30 years, and it has taken players to protest on the pitch before games to just get the basics of equality.

"It's frustrating, it's disappointing, it's a constant battle for female athletes. Growing up as a female athlete, you are constantly fighting for change and equality.

"At the end of the day it is annoying that players have to do this, but hopefully the protests can make a change. It's a constant battle for female sport."

With issues continuing to mount in the LGFA and Camogie Association, the temptation of a professional career in Australia becomes more tempting for Irish players by the day.

A record number of Irish women are making the move down under, with Donegal's Niamh McLaughlin, the 2022 player of the year, among those who will be hoping to make a mark in the sport in August.

Considine is a prime example of how successful Irish players can be in transitioning to a new sport. In her time with Adelaide Crows, she was a key member of the side that won two Premiership titles between 2019 and 2022, scoring nine goals in 26 games

Her final season ended in disappointment as a hamstring injury saw her ruled out for most of the season.

As the Clare native considers her options for 2023, both in Ireland and in Australia, she admits the chance of the professional lifestyle is too good to turn down.

"It's the next level up from Gaelic Football. Gaelic is amateur, and you will never be paid for it. The window you have to go to Australia and get paid for it is quite small.

"For each girl to get the opportunity to go, I think they will. It's a big life change, but it is completely worth it at the end of the day to experience it. What they will bring back in experience is a good thing for our sport at home.

"It's a big draw to go to Australia and live that professional lifestyle. It's hard to compete for the LGFA and Camogie. If you have the opportunity to go professional, you will take it."