Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 12:48

Saturday sport: Football quarter-finals; Harrington and Marley fighting for gold

Tyrone and Kerry are first up in this weekend's All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-finals
Here's the latest from the day's sporting action...

GAA

It's quarter-finals weekend in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, with the first game getting underway at Croke Park at 3.45pm.

That game will see defending champions Kerry take on Tyrone, before Armagh and Monaghan face off in the second game at 6pm.

The two remaining quarter-finals will be staged in front of a sold-out crowd on Sunday, with Derry playing Cork before Mayo and Dublin renew their rivalry in the later game.

***

The quarter-final line-up in the Ladies Senior Football Championship will be set by this evening.

It’s a straight shoot-out in Castlebar where the winners of Mayo v Laois will join Armagh in the last eight. Throw-in is at 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, Cavan can still qualify from Group 3, but need to beat Kerry in Tralee, where play got underway at 12.30pm.

In Group 4, Cork play Tipperary at 2pm, with the winners joining Galway in the quarter-finals.

And a quarter-final home tie is on the line in Navan, where Meath conclude Group 2 duties against Donegal, with throw-in at 1pm.

***

The latter stages of the Senior Camogie Championship are also on the agenda.

Group 1 leaders Galway go to Newry to play Down at 3pm, while Ennis hosts the meeting of Clare and Cork at the same time.

First plays second in Group 2, with Tipperary on maximum points ahead of their game away to Kilkenny, which gets underway at 6pm.

At the same time at Parnell Park, Dublin and Wexford are looking to avoid a relegation playoff.

In Group 3, Waterford and Antrim battle for top spot, while Offaly and Limerick are vying to avoid relegation in Banagher. Both games are set for 4.30pm.

Boxing

Two Irish fighters box for gold at the European Games this evening in Krakow.

Kellie Harrington is first between the ropes (5.15pm Irish time) for her lightweight decider against Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina.

Following them, Jack Marley competes in the heavyweight final against Aziz Mouhidine (6.30pm Irish time).

Cycling

The 110th Tour de France gets underway today.

There is no Irish involvement ahead of the Grand Départ, with Bilbao hosting a 182-kilometre stage.

Cricket

Play is underway on day four of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Australia are now 162 for the loss of two wickets after 55 overs.

It means the visitors lead by 253 runs.

