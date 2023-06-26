Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 09:19

Leonie Maguire loses out after strong Women's PGA Championship bid

Maguire led the field by a shot heading into the final round
James Cox

Leona Maguire endured a difficult final day as her attempt to win a first major title came up short last night.

The Cavan golfer finished on four-under-par at the Women's PGA Championship - four shots adrift of the winner, China's Ruoning Yin.

Stephanie Meadow's 70 helped her finish on six-under-par and in a tie for third.

Meanwhile, Pádraig Harrington is celebrating another victory on the Champions Tour.

The Dubliner carded a back nine of 28 on his way to retaining the title at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in New York.

Harrington finished on 18-under-par, one shot clear of Joe Durant in second.

