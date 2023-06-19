Senior camogie and football panels to see out season 'under protest'

Muireann Duffy

All senior inter-county camogie and football panels will play the remainder of the championships "under protest" in response to the response of sporting governing bodies to establishing a code to ensure minimum standards for female player welfare.

A statement issued by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) on behalf of the panels said find themselves "echoing the experiences of our soccer and rugby counterparts in recent years", adding that governing bodies "do not want to hear" their concerns.

Following the publication of the GPA's State of Play report in April, which detailed issues face by players, players sought cooperation from the three governing bodies - the GAA, the Camogie Association and the LGFA - to develop a charter specifically designed for female players.

The statement notes that the GAA declined the proposal and the LGFA deemed it "not appropriate to respond", while the Camogie Association asked for a presentation on the matter to be made of their Ard Chomhairle.

Statement on behalf of the senior inter-county camogie and football panels#UnitedForEquality pic.twitter.com/lVZXbOojjM — GPA (@gaelicplayers) June 19, 2023

The statement added that the LGFA's "primary rationale" is that the association would "prefer to complete the integration process before initiating a charter for female players".

"Despite the evidence presented, they expect us to patiently endure the treatment of second-class citizens," it added.

The panels said they are no longer willing to wait, "over 18 months after integration was declared a priority".

"While the national governing bodies claim to be listening, it is evident that they are not truly hearing us.

"Urgent issues affecting player welfare have been brought to their attention, yet they refuse to even engage collectively to discuss solutions," they said.

Referencing recent action taken by the Cavan football and Kildare camogie teams, the panels said they are not "willing to wait for 56 more individual battles to arise".

"We as players are not receiving the respect we deserve. Therefore, do not expect business as usual in the upcoming weeks and months.

"We stand here together, unified. And together, we will remain resolute in our pursuit of a better future," the statement concluded.

Surprise

The LGFA noted the panels' statement "with surprise", adding that the association wished to address some of the matters put forward by the players.

"Despite claims to the contrary, the LGFA was actively involved in correspondence arising from the publication of the GPA's State of Play Equality report.

"The GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association were asked to 'collectively' commence discussions with the GPA following the circulation of a memo to National Governing Bodies (NGBs) on Squad Charters in early May.

"On behalf of the three Associations, a response was issued to point out that we are currently in a process of integration, and that inter-county charters will be one of the items for discussion."

The LGFA added that it takes issue with the suggestion that female players are treated like second-class citizens, highlighting the €1.4 million in State funding allocated to LGFA inter-county squads this year and the live-streaming of games which are not televised.

"From the outset, the LGFA and the Camogie Association have worked pro-actively and diligently to secure this much-needed Government support, for the betterment of our players."

The LGFA's response finished: "We wish all of our inter-county players well for the remainder of the Championship season and we look forward to more superb action on the playing fields."

The Camogie Association and the GAA are yet to respond to the GPA statement.