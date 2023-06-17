Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 13:16

Saturday sport: Monaghan take on Donegal, McIlory in contention for US Open

The Tailteann Cup quarter-finals get underway this afternoon with the meeting of Limerick and Laois.
Kenneth Fox

GAA

There is a home quarter-final up for grabs in Group 4 of the All-Ireland Football Championship round-robin this afternoon.

Monaghan face Donegal in Omagh, while Derry take on Clare at Pearse Park - both games throw in at 6pm.

Meath face Wexford in Navan.

While Kingspan Breffni Park hosts Cavan and Down.

There are also preliminary quarter-finals to look forward to in the All-Ireland Hurling Championship this afternoon.

Craig Morgan and Jason Forde return to the Tipperary side for their clash with Offaly.

The winners will face Galway next.

While Clare await the winners of the meeting of Carlow and Dublin.

The All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship gets underway later today,

Last year's runners-up Kerry take a trip to Parnell Park to face Dublin from 5pm.

Pearse Stadium is the setting for Galway against Cork from 7:30pm.

 

Soccer

The Republic of Ireland’s chances of qualifying for Euro 2024 suffered a massive blow last night.

Stephen Kenny’s side lost 2-1 away to Greece, and remain without a point after two games.

Next up is the visit of Gibraltar to Dublin on Monday night.

Elsewhere, football commentator Martin Tyler has announced he is leaving Sky Sports this summer.

Tyler, who is one of the most iconic voices in Premier League commentary, is bringing the curtain down on a 33-year career at the organisation.

 

Golf

Rory McIlroy is two shots off the lead ahead of the third round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

The World Number three sits on 8 under-par, with Rickie Fowler leading the way on 10-under.

Speaking after his second round, McIlroy is optimistic he will not have to wait much longer for another Major victory.

 

Racing

There is a seven-race card at Downpatrick this afternoon, with the first off at 1:45pm.

