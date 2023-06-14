Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 22:44

Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands

Croatia will play against either Italy or Spain, who face off in the second semi-final
Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands

Michael McAleer

Croatia scored twice in extra time to beat the Netherlands 4-2 in their Nations League semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday and advance to Sunday’s decider.

Croatia will play against either Italy or Spain, who face off in the second semi-final in Enschede on Thursday, for a first major title as they continued their form from last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where they finished third.

Substitute Bruno Petkovic curled home a stunning shot from the edge of the penalty area eight minutes into extra time to put them on their way and Luka Modric made sure of Croatia’s triumph with a late penalty, their second of the game.

The Dutch, hosting the four-nation tournament, had forced extra time with a last-gasp equaliser to ensure it finished 2-2 after 90 minutes despite being largely outplayed in front of their home fans at the Feyenoord Stadium.

More in this section

Billy Vunipola back in Steve Borthwick’s England plans ahead of the World Cup Billy Vunipola back in Steve Borthwick’s England plans ahead of the World Cup
Man United, Real Madrid and Chelsea fight for Kylian Mbappe Man United, Real Madrid and Chelsea fight for Kylian Mbappe
Eberechi Eze feels injury nightmare gave him platform for England recognition Eberechi Eze feels injury nightmare gave him platform for England recognition
croatianations leaguenetherlands
Nick Kyrgios reveals he contemplated suicide following Wimbledon defeat in 2019

Nick Kyrgios reveals he contemplated suicide following Wimbledon defeat in 2019

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more